It's their first Christmas together as a married couple for the new Mr. and Mrs. Peter Phillips, and the newlyweds headed out for a festive date night in London on Tuesday, November 24. Princess Anne's daughter-in-law Harriet looked ready to celebrate in a green velvet coat at the annual Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert, and she added some Princess Kate-approved sparkle to her outfit.
Harriet dressed in holiday colors for the event at St James's Church in Piccadilly, wearing a $1,450 coat by one of her favorite British brands, Wiggy Kit. The channel-stitched and quilted moss green style features bracelet sleeves and a belted waist, and she paired her statement coat with black pumps and a $1,690 pony-print bag.
The top-handled style was designed by another one of Harriet's go-to brands, Anya Hindmarch, which holds a royal warrant from Queen Camilla.
Mini Pony Print Mortimer | Printed Haircalf in Truffle
Kiki McDonough
A Land of Sweets & Delights Large Pear Rhodolite Garnet and Diamond Accent Earrings
The former NHS nurse added a quiet nod to the holidays with her sparkling jewelry, wearing a pair of 44.5-carat Kiki McDonough drop earrings. The rhodolite garnet and diamond style is part of the brand's new A Land of Sweets & Delights collection, which is "inspired by the joyful vibrancy of The Nutcracker."
Peter and Harriet will celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary on December 6, and their first Christmas as a married couple will bring together their new blended family. Harriet shares a 14-year-old daughter, Georgina Sperling, with her ex-husband, while Peter is the father of daughters Savannah and Isla Phillips with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.
In an interview with Hello! magazine, Harriet said the "biggest" challenge she's had to face so far "is having a new shape of a family."
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"I'm now married and that’s a pleasurable adjustment, because it’s so lovely having somebody to share life and experiences with. And trying to fit everything in!" Harriet said, adding that she feels "fortunate to have such wonderful girls between us."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.