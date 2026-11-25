Two men have been charged with burglary and trespass and one suspect is at large after Prince William and Princess Kate's country house, Anmer Hall, was broken into on November 23, and one of the items taken belonged to the late Prince Philip.
Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci have been accused of stealing a clock and six pairs of cufflinks from William and Kate's dressing room, with court records describing one pair as "the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks," per the Daily Mail.
The suspects allegedly scaled a drainpipe to enter the historic mansion, which dates back to the early 1800s. Prosecutor John Cooper told a court that motion sensors on the Sandringham estate property were triggered at 5:49 p.m. on Monday night and "three people were seen running towards the address."
Per Cooper, one of Anmer Hall's drainpipes was covered in scuff marks, and the Crown's case states that the suspects "used the drainpipe to gain access to the dressing room by climbing up it."
Sandringham grounds and conservation manager David Harrison "was conducting a patrol in a usual area" when he spotted the three men running into the woods and attempted to follow them, but lost chase. They were eventually found with the help of drones after a search was made of the surrounding area.
Speaking of Doku and Ndoci, Cooper said: "They are Albanian nationals who entered the country illegally. They have no fixed abode. They are believed to be living rough and have no particular ties."
Prince William, Princess Kate and their children were not at Anmer Hall at the time of the incident, as they primarily use the property for weekend and holiday breaks and reside full-time at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.