Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot on April 29, 2011, in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey in London. The unforgettable event was watched by royal fans worldwide, with onlookers delighted to celebrate the happy couple. But according to a new royal biography, Princess Kate caused "panic at the palace" with one particular decision during wedding planning.

In his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers discussed the huge undertaking palace staff faced in planning Kate and William's wedding.

"Courtiers were also surprised when Catherine announced her wish not to travel in the traditional horse-drawn Glass Coach, as used by Diana, Princess of Wales as well as Queen Elizabeth," Myers shared. "As much as tradition was at the forefront of her mind, Catherine wanted a modern slant on the proceedings and was of the view that she was not yet a 'princess' who would use such a mode of transport."

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Princess Kate's choice to arrive at her wedding "in a 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI that had been gifted by the manufacturer to The Queen on her Silver Jubilee" was apparently pretty unusual.

Princess Kate arrives at her wedding in Queen Elizabeth II's 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. (Image credit: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

As palace courtiers hadn't anticipated Princess Kate's unexpected choice of transport, they were allegedly thrown into disarray.

"This prompted panic at the palace, who feared that an alternative vehicle might be necessary: in December 2010 vandals had splattered the car with white paint and smashed a rear window as [King] Charles and [Queen] Camilla were heading to the Royal Variety Performance," Myers shared.

According to the royal author, "An immediate review was undertaken by the Metropolitan Police, with extra briefings to all officers to remain vigilant for similar protests."

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Princess Kate arrives at her wedding in Queen Elizabeth II's 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI alongside dad Michael Middleton. (Image credit: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Looking back on Princess Kate's special day, it's clear she made the right choice by arriving at Westminster Abbey in a classic Rolls Royce. The photographs of Kate and her dad, Michael Middleton, traveling in the car remain iconic.