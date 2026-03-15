On March 14, Prince William paid a solo visit to Cardiff, Wales, for a Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Italy. The Prince of Wales's team triumphed, winning for the first time in three years, the BBC reported. But it was Prince William's secret talent that seemed to delight royal fans more than anything else.

On Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video montage of William's excursion, with the caption, "Fantastic to see @welshrugbyunion secure a @sixnationsrugby win! Thank you @italrugby for a brilliant contest."

Royal fans took to social media to comment on the Prince of Wales's solo rugby appearance. One fan wrote on X, "Prince William joined in with the Welsh National Anthem at the Wales v Italy rugby match today, sung in Welsh. A very dramatic start to the match, the singing was fantastic!"

Article continues below

"Fantastic to see @welshrugbyunion secure a @sixnationsrugby win!" (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The Welsh Rugby Union's official X account shared footage, which showed Prince William singing along with everyone in the stadium.

That noise - Holl galon 😍❤️#CymruAmByth | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/TX8Mu8pEuDMarch 14, 2026

Both Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, are staunch rugby supporters.

While meeting England's women's rugby team in January, Princess Kate opened up about her children's involvement in sports. "Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to pigeonhole boys and girls into particular sports too early," Kate explained.

The Princess of Wales also joked, "George, now, if I play [rugby] at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" She continued, "But no, up to a certain age, it's great...Sports like swimming at school is very much co-ed."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William and Princess Kate singing at a Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and England on February 25, 2023. (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Image)

And when it comes to Prince William's singing skills, it's safe to say that royal fans are very much impressed.