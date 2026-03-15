Royal Fans Praise Prince William's "Fantastic" Unexpected Talent During His Solo Six Nations Rugby Outing in Wales
"A very dramatic start."
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On March 14, Prince William paid a solo visit to Cardiff, Wales, for a Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Italy. The Prince of Wales's team triumphed, winning for the first time in three years, the BBC reported. But it was Prince William's secret talent that seemed to delight royal fans more than anything else.
On Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video montage of William's excursion, with the caption, "Fantastic to see @welshrugbyunion secure a @sixnationsrugby win! Thank you @italrugby for a brilliant contest."
Royal fans took to social media to comment on the Prince of Wales's solo rugby appearance. One fan wrote on X, "Prince William joined in with the Welsh National Anthem at the Wales v Italy rugby match today, sung in Welsh. A very dramatic start to the match, the singing was fantastic!"Article continues below
The Welsh Rugby Union's official X account shared footage, which showed Prince William singing along with everyone in the stadium.
That noise - Holl galon 😍❤️#CymruAmByth | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/TX8Mu8pEuDMarch 14, 2026
Both Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, are staunch rugby supporters.
While meeting England's women's rugby team in January, Princess Kate opened up about her children's involvement in sports. "Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to pigeonhole boys and girls into particular sports too early," Kate explained.
The Princess of Wales also joked, "George, now, if I play [rugby] at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" She continued, "But no, up to a certain age, it's great...Sports like swimming at school is very much co-ed."
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And when it comes to Prince William's singing skills, it's safe to say that royal fans are very much impressed.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.