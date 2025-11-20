Princess Kate Admits George, Louis and Charlotte Will Be "Very Sad" About Her Glittering Date Night With Prince William for One Sweet Reason
You can't blame them.
Prince William and Princess Kate headed out on a rare red carpet date night on November 19, attending the annual Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. The duo met a number of performers at the event, including Jessie J and the cast of Les Misérables, but it turns out Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be extremely jealous of one star their parents got to meet on Wednesday night.
The Princess of Wales—who wore a new green velvet gown and Queen Elizabeth's historic diamond bracelet and earrings—was presented with flowers by 9-year-old twins Emelie and Olivia Edwards at the event. She spoke to the girls about the evening's performance from the new West End show, Paddington The Musical.
“Are you two fans of Paddington?" Kate asked the twins, per Hello! After they nodded yes, the princess put her finger to her lips and said, "My kiddies will be very sad; we are going to have to keep it a big secret."
It's no wonder George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, will be jealous, as their parents didn't just get to watch a number from the new musical, but they also got to meet the bear himself. The couple shook hands and posed for photos with Paddington alongside British boy band icon Tom Fletcher, who wrote the songs for the musical.
Tom's wife, Giovanna Fletcher, has worked with the Princess of Wales in her early years programming and invited Kate on her podcast, making it a full-circle moment for the group.
This isn't the first time Princess Kate has rubbed elbows with Paddington. In 2017, she shared a dance with a human-sized version of the Peruvian bear during an event at Paddington Station. As for George, Louis and Charlotte, perhaps they'll get to check out the new musical themselves soon enough—and shake hands with the famous bear.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.