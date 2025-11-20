Prince William and Princess Kate headed out on a rare red carpet date night on November 19, attending the annual Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. The duo met a number of performers at the event, including Jessie J and the cast of Les Misérables, but it turns out Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be extremely jealous of one star their parents got to meet on Wednesday night.

The Princess of Wales—who wore a new green velvet gown and Queen Elizabeth's historic diamond bracelet and earrings—was presented with flowers by 9-year-old twins Emelie and Olivia Edwards at the event. She spoke to the girls about the evening's performance from the new West End show, Paddington The Musical.

“Are you two fans of Paddington?" Kate asked the twins, per Hello! After they nodded yes, the princess put her finger to her lips and said, "My kiddies will be very sad; we are going to have to keep it a big secret."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen with Paddington bear at the Royal Variety Performance on November 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William is seen greeting Paddington bear at the 2025 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is seen dancing with Paddington at London's Paddington Station in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no wonder George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, will be jealous, as their parents didn't just get to watch a number from the new musical, but they also got to meet the bear himself. The couple shook hands and posed for photos with Paddington alongside British boy band icon Tom Fletcher, who wrote the songs for the musical.

Tom's wife, Giovanna Fletcher, has worked with the Princess of Wales in her early years programming and invited Kate on her podcast, making it a full-circle moment for the group.

This isn't the first time Princess Kate has rubbed elbows with Paddington. In 2017, she shared a dance with a human-sized version of the Peruvian bear during an event at Paddington Station. As for George, Louis and Charlotte, perhaps they'll get to check out the new musical themselves soon enough—and shake hands with the famous bear.