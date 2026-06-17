The Canary Yellow Trend Helps Princess Kate Make Her Long-Awaited Return to Royal Ascot for Day 2

After Carole Middleton arrived at Royal Ascot Day 2 wearing a pretty in pink coat dress, Princess Kate made her own dramatic entrance. The Princess of Wales has not attended Royal Ascot in a number of years, making her 2026 appearance all the more special.

For her long-awaited return to the regal event, Princess Kate went all-in on Spring 2026's canary yellow trend. After embracing Summer 2026's butter yellow trend for Monday's Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, Princess Kate proved that yellow really is her color.

Just like her mom, Princess Kate opted for a royal rewear for Royal Ascot 2026. The Princess of Wales rewore a custom version of Roksanda's Brigitte Dress in Marigold Yellow. Prince William's wife has worn the dress on numerous occasions, including during a visit to Wimbledon in 2022.

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The Princess of Wales rewore a custom version of Roksanda's Brigitte Dress in Marigold Yellow. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Kate accessorized her dress with a matching yellow hat from Jane Taylor London, along with her Anya Hindmarch Maud Pearl-Embellished Satin Clutch Bag in Ivory, via @royalfashionpolice. The princess's beloved Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito" 105mm Bisque Suede Pumps also made an appearance.

For jewelry, Kate chose Princess Diana's Nigel Milne three-strand pearl bracelet, which she was recently seen wearing at Trooping the Colour, and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Chandelier Earrings.

Kate arrived alongside her husband, Prince William, who wore a traditional top hat and tails, while wearing a yellow daffodil—referencing his position as the Prince of Wales—on his lapel.

Princess Kate's canary yellow dress is a clever royal rewear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been an exceedingly busy week for Princess Kate, who attended Garter Day celebrations on June 15 at Windsor Castle. For that particular outing, she opted for a custom butter yellow brocade coat dress designed by Patrick McDowell.

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