Princess Kate is a “Perfect Performer” When in Public, Body Language Expert Says

The Princess of Wales has got this royal family thing down, according to a body language expert. Per The Daily Express, Kate—who has been a working royal for 12 years, since marrying Prince William in 2011—has perfected her role, no more on display than at the Coronation earlier this month: “Out of everybody in the carriages, you can’t quite see King Charles or Queen Camilla,” says expert Louise Mahler. “But then you cross to Kate, and there she is. You can see her face—she is like a glistening diamond. What she does is years of practice, and she has it down to perfection like no other performer I’ve ever seen.”
Kate opened up last week at the Chelsea Flower Show about her work as a royal, saying of being a princess “you have to work hard.” And Mahler says Kate “takes [her] role very seriously,” “nothing is an accident,” and all of her behavior is “calculated.”
“The way that they do everything so perfectly—they have the smile when it’s needed, they have the serious face when it’s needed, they bow their head, they do everything to perfection,” Mahler says of William and Kate, comparing them to a work of art.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl says the couple’s transition to Prince and Princess of Wales was smooth, saying “William’s years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off, because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless. Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own.”
She continues “While they have both taken on new titles and more senior roles within the royal hierarchy, they have done so while staying very true to who they are and the causes they have championed.”
