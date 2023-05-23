Princess Kate Sums Up What It’s Like a Be a Princess in Just Five Words

The Princess of Wales visited the Chelsea Flower Show yesterday—a longtime favorite event of royals, especially Her late Majesty. Wearing bright pink and looking truly—and appropriately—like a princess, Kate answered questions from schoolchildren who were also there touring the attractions, including this adorable question from a little girl: What is being a princess like?

“You have to work hard,” Kate said, per The Mirror . Pressed as to what exactly the royal family does, Kate replied “They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done, and look after everyone.” One adorably curious kiddo asked her if she made the law, to which she diplomatically responded “The Prime Minister makes the laws.”

(Image credit: Getty)

As Marie Claire reported earlier today, Kate also revealed what she’ll do first as Queen when it is her time, and subtly confirmed that, indeed, royals aren’t allowed to sign autographs. People reports that “the Princess of Wales politely refrained from signing an autograph while spending time with schoolchildren during a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday.” When some schoolchildren asked Kate to sign her autograph, she responded “I can’t write my name, but I can draw.” She then went on to draw a flower for one student, a tree for another, and a pond surrounded by plants for a third child.

(Image credit: Getty)

When asked again about why she couldn’t sign her name, Kate explained “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature. It’s just one of those rules.”