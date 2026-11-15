What Princess Kate and Prince William Are Most "Looking Forward to Experiencing" on Their Joint Trip Away to India Without Their Children

The couple's spokesperson told GB News, "[They're] both incredibly excited about returning to India together...They have wonderful memories of their visit in 2016, and 10 years on, they're really looking forward to experiencing the country again and meeting some of the extraordinary people doing such remarkable things here."
Discussing the importance of the Earthshot Prize, the spokesperson elaborated, "For the prince, Earthshot is something he's poured an enormous amount of energy and determination into over the years."
They continued, "He's always wanted it to be about more than simply raising awareness of environmental challenges. It's about finding practical solutions, backing the people behind them and making a real difference to people's lives."
Discussing the importance of the Earthshot Prize, CEO Jason Knauf explained, "The biggest story in the world is not just the challenges our planet faces, but the growing movement of people rising to meet them. Mumbai will be our biggest stage yet to tell that story, showing the world India's environmental leadership, creativity, and culture."
Knauf continued, "With Earthshot projections across Mumbai, our largest ever schools program, and the biggest ever awards night, the [Earthshot] Prize will be an incredible celebration of environmental progress."
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