What Princess Kate and Prince William Are Most "Looking Forward to Experiencing" on Their Joint Trip Away to India Without Their Children

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are staying at home.

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Princess Kate and Prince William are traveling to India on November 15 for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The trip marks the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have traveled abroad together in a professional capacity and without their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—in several years. According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, Kate and William are "looking forward to" many aspects of the trip.

The couple's spokesperson told GB News, "[They're] both incredibly excited about returning to India together...They have wonderful memories of their visit in 2016, and 10 years on, they're really looking forward to experiencing the country again and meeting some of the extraordinary people doing such remarkable things here."

Discussing the importance of the Earthshot Prize, the spokesperson elaborated, "For the prince, Earthshot is something he's poured an enormous amount of energy and determination into over the years."

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They continued, "He's always wanted it to be about more than simply raising awareness of environmental challenges. It's about finding practical solutions, backing the people behind them and making a real difference to people's lives."

Princess Kate and Prince William are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on their week-long tour.

"For the prince, Earthshot is something he's poured an enormous amount of energy and determination into over the years."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Toby Melville)

Discussing the importance of the Earthshot Prize, CEO Jason Knauf explained, "The biggest story in the world is not just the challenges our planet faces, but the growing movement of people rising to meet them. Mumbai will be our biggest stage yet to tell that story, showing the world India's environmental leadership, creativity, and culture."

Prince William and Princess Kate smiling at Prince Louis, who is waving on the balcony next to Prince George and Charlotte

Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte won't be accompanying their parents to India.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knauf continued, "With Earthshot projections across Mumbai, our largest ever schools program, and the biggest ever awards night, the [Earthshot] Prize will be an incredible celebration of environmental progress."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.