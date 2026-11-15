Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Can "Look Forward To" One Thing When Their Mom and Dad Return From India, Per Royal Source

Speaking to People, a royal source shared, "All of the Wales family look forward to watching the Earthshot Prize ceremony when it's available." As the event will be streamed on Prime Video for the first time ever, "they can all watch it together at home in Windsor."
Per the outlet, the ceremony will reach "more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages on Prime Video," which is no mean feat.
Princess Kate and Prince William will spend three days in India, with the trip beginning on November 16.
As for why the ceremony is taking place in India for 2026, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People, "No other country has contributed more success stories to the [Earthshot] Prize."
Jason Knauf, the CEO of the Earthshot Prize, explained, "At Earthshot, we look for solutions that can change the world and inspire people to believe what's possible. And the biggest story in the world right now is not just the very real challenges our planet faces. We believe that the biggest story is also the movement of people rising to meet them."
Knauf continued, "It is our most diverse cohort yet—from global big businesses and coalitions to cities and entire countries. Together, they show how we can achieve rapid and remarkable progress for our planet."
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Luckily, George, Charlotte, and Louis will be able to join in with all of the excitement when their parents return home.