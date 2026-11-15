Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Can "Look Forward To" One Thing When Their Mom and Dad Return From India, Per Royal Source

Princess Kate and Prince William's kids are in for a real treat.

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Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis look bored while watching the 2026 Commonwealth Games
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In surprising news for royal fans, Princess Kate has announced she'll be joining Prince William on his trip to Mumbai, India, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards. Meanwhile, the couple's kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—won't be joining Kate and William on the international trip. However, according to a royal source, the royal children can "look forward to" one particular thing when the Prince and Princess of Wales return home.

Speaking to People, a royal source shared, "All of the Wales family look forward to watching the Earthshot Prize ceremony when it's available." As the event will be streamed on Prime Video for the first time ever, "they can all watch it together at home in Windsor."

Per the outlet, the ceremony will reach "more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages on Prime Video," which is no mean feat.

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Prince William and Princess Kate smiling at Prince Louis, who is waving on the balcony next to Prince George and Charlotte

"All of the Wales family look forward to watching the Earthshot Prize ceremony."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Prince William will spend three days in India, with the trip beginning on November 16.

As for why the ceremony is taking place in India for 2026, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People, "No other country has contributed more success stories to the [Earthshot] Prize."

Jason Knauf, the CEO of the Earthshot Prize, explained, "At Earthshot, we look for solutions that can change the world and inspire people to believe what's possible. And the biggest story in the world right now is not just the very real challenges our planet faces. We believe that the biggest story is also the movement of people rising to meet them."

Knauf continued, "It is our most diverse cohort yet—from global big businesses and coalitions to cities and entire countries. Together, they show how we can achieve rapid and remarkable progress for our planet."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands with Princess Kate and Prince William walking to their first day of school

Princess Kate and Prince William are traveling to India without their three children.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, George, Charlotte, and Louis will be able to join in with all of the excitement when their parents return home.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.