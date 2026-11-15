Cardi B Steals the Show in a Fluffy, Feathery Hat and a Corseted Halter Gown at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Cardi B needn't have asked Am I The Drama? on her last record. As her latest outing confirms, she's all of the drama, all at once, with her hat alone upstaging an entire gala of celebrities.
On November 14, Cardi B attended the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. Before taking to the stage to perform for attendees, the Grammy winner walked the red carpet. Making quite the entrance, Cardi wore an entire look plucked from Tamara Ralph's Spring 2026 Couture collection, which was titled "La Lumière Dorée."
Per the designer, "Each piece stands as a sculptural expression of haute couture at its most refined, where elegance is deliberate, power is subtle, and beauty reveals itself with quiet confidence."