Cardi B Steals the Show in a Fluffy, Feathery Hat and a Corseted Halter Gown at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

She's most definitely the drama.

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Cardi B wears a massive feathery hat which covers her face with a halter neck couture gown by Tamara Ralph
(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
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Cardi B needn't have asked Am I The Drama? on her last record. As her latest outing confirms, she's all of the drama, all at once, with her hat alone upstaging an entire gala of celebrities.

On November 14, Cardi B attended the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. Before taking to the stage to perform for attendees, the Grammy winner walked the red carpet. Making quite the entrance, Cardi wore an entire look plucked from Tamara Ralph's Spring 2026 Couture collection, which was titled "La Lumière Dorée."

Per the designer, "Each piece stands as a sculptural expression of haute couture at its most refined, where elegance is deliberate, power is subtle, and beauty reveals itself with quiet confidence."

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The rapper's stunning outfit consisted of a long halter neck gown with a floaty train and an embellished, corseted bodice, featuring gold and shimmering pearl ascents.

Cardi B wears a massive feathery hat which covers her face with a halter neck couture gown by Tamara Ralph

Cardi B wearing a feathery hat covering her face with a halter neck couture gown by Tamara Ralph.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Cardi B wears a massive feathery hat which covers her face with a halter neck couture gown by Tamara Ralph

Cardi B sitting at her table wearing her dramatic hat.

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Cardi accessorized the outfit in the exact same way as its catwalk iteration: with long white sheer gloves and an oversized wide-brimmed dome hat adorned with feathers, which covered half of her face.

Cardi B wears a massive feathery hat which covers her face with a halter neck couture gown by Tamara Ralph

Cardi B and Sofia Richie at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Unsurprisingly, Cardi B upstaged just about everyone else at the event, with her hat making a big impression everywhere she went. To confirm: Cardi B is most definitely the drama.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.