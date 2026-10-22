Princess Kate Reveals Her School Break Plans With Prince George and Why Her Parents Are Excited, Too: "I Can't Wait"

Princess Kate visited one of the first charities she supported after marrying Prince William in 2011, returning to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and its Treehouse hospice on Thursday, October 22. The organization supports young people facing life-limiting conditions and their families, and while meeting with volunteers as the organization’s café and shop, the Princess of Wales gave an update on her own children.
“My kids are looking forward to it, and my parents as well,” Kate told a volunteer in an Instagram Reel shared by Hello! magazine, speaking about the upcoming half-term school break in the U.K. “Half-term is a good time to catch up again on family life.”
"She said she's looking forward to George coming home—she's missed him,” Denise Ashton, who met the princess, told journalists, per Hello!“They may be going somewhere [during the break]," Ashton added.
When a boy told the Princess of Wales that Thursday was his last day of school before half-term, Kate shared her own excitement about the time off. "My children break up tomorrow and I can't wait to have them all home," she shared.
During her visit to The Treehouse, Princess Kate donned a hard hat and high-visibility vest to view construction on the hospice's expansion, which will allow the facility to provide even more treatments and services to families. A new kitchen and dining area, expanded treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool and a dedicated area for teenagers will be complete in 2028.
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The princess also took part in sensory and music therapy sessions with children and their families before heading to EACH's dedicated café and shop, which raises money for the network of three children's hospices.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.