Princess Kate Reveals Her School Break Plans With Prince George and Why Her Parents Are Excited, Too: "I Can't Wait"

The Princess of Wales is looking forward to having all three children under one roof again.

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Princess Kate holding an umbrella, walking next to Prince George and Prince William
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate visited one of the first charities she supported after marrying Prince William in 2011, returning to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and its Treehouse hospice on Thursday, October 22. The organization supports young people facing life-limiting conditions and their families, and while meeting with volunteers as the organization’s café and shop, the Princess of Wales gave an update on her own children.

“My kids are looking forward to it, and my parents as well,” Kate told a volunteer in an Instagram Reel shared by Hello! magazine, speaking about the upcoming half-term school break in the U.K. “Half-term is a good time to catch up again on family life.”

It's no wonder the Wales family (and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton) are excited about the school vacation. Prince George headed off to boarding school at Eton College in September, and while Eton had a short weekend break earlier in October, this will be the longest time the 13-year-old has been home in nearly two months.

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Princess Kate speaks with a volunteer as they sort clothing at the EACH shop

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Princess Kate talking about half-term

"She said she's looking forward to George coming home—she's missed him,” Denise Ashton, who met the princess, told journalists, per Hello! “They may be going somewhere [during the break]," Ashton added.

When a boy told the Princess of Wales that Thursday was his last day of school before half-term, Kate shared her own excitement about the time off. "My children break up tomorrow and I can't wait to have them all home," she shared.

Although Eton College is a short drive from Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor home, Forest Lodge, George is living in a completely different world as a full-time boarder. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, still attend Lambrook School as day students.

Princess Kate kneeling down watching kids in a sensory session at EACH

Princess Kate meets a young girl taking part in a therapy session at the hospice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her visit to The Treehouse, Princess Kate donned a hard hat and high-visibility vest to view construction on the hospice's expansion, which will allow the facility to provide even more treatments and services to families. A new kitchen and dining area, expanded treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool and a dedicated area for teenagers will be complete in 2028.

The princess also took part in sensory and music therapy sessions with children and their families before heading to EACH's dedicated café and shop, which raises money for the network of three children's hospices.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.