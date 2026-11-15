Princess Kate Surprises Royal Fans by Announcing Her Next International Trip—and It's Much Sooner Than Anyone Expected

Prince William must be seriously excited about this.

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Princess Kate has just surprised royal fans everywhere by revealing she's heading overseas on another royal trip with Prince William. While the Prince of Wales previously announced that he was traveling to Mumbai, India, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, it's now been announced that the Princess of Wales will be accompanying her husband on the trip.

In a press release from Kensington Palace, Princess Kate's travel plans were finally revealed, along with further details about the exciting international trip.

Per Kensington Palace, India is set to "host the biggest ever Earthshot Prize in Mumbai convening more than 5,000 people for events celebrating children, young people, grassroots communities, Indigenous Peoples, entrepreneurs, innovators, and environmental leaders from around the world."

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Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance at The Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17. The focus of this year's awards will be "major breakthroughs in air quality, waste reduction, ocean, and nature restoration," while highlighting "environmental leadership and spark fresh global action."

london, england october 17 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge attend the earthshot prize 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance at The Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17, 2026.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford)

Princess Kate and Prince William will join Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Simone Ashley at the star-studded event, where five winners will be announced.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and actor Rami Malek at The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022

Princess Kate's travel plans were finally revealed, along with further details about the exciting international trip.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Earthshot Prize's CEO, Jason Knauf, said in a press release, "The biggest story in the world is not just the challenges our planet faces, but the growing movement of people rising to meet them. Mumbai will be our biggest stage yet to tell that story, showing the world India's environmental leadership, creativity, and culture."

And for the first time ever, the Earthshot Prize will be streamed on Prime Video.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.