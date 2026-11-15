Princess Kate Surprises Royal Fans by Announcing Her Next International Trip—and It's Much Sooner Than Anyone Expected

Princess Kate has just surprised royal fans everywhere by revealing she's heading overseas on another royal trip with Prince William. While the Prince of Wales previously announced that he was traveling to Mumbai, India, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, it's now been announced that the Princess of Wales will be accompanying her husband on the trip.
Per Kensington Palace, India is set to "host the biggest ever Earthshot Prize in Mumbai convening more than 5,000 people for events celebrating children, young people, grassroots communities, Indigenous Peoples, entrepreneurs, innovators, and environmental leaders from around the world."
Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance at The Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17. The focus of this year's awards will be "major breakthroughs in air quality, waste reduction, ocean, and nature restoration," while highlighting "environmental leadership and spark fresh global action."
Princess Kate and Prince William will join Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Simone Ashley at the star-studded event, where five winners will be announced.
The Earthshot Prize's CEO, Jason Knauf, said in a press release, "The biggest story in the world is not just the challenges our planet faces, but the growing movement of people rising to meet them. Mumbai will be our biggest stage yet to tell that story, showing the world India's environmental leadership, creativity, and culture."