King Charles Gets Candid About the "Terrible Problem" He's Experiencing as He Gets "Older"

The King had the perfect response to John's quip, telling him, "With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older."
The King also noted that he particularly loved John's song for its "message of resilience."
Referencing a rendition John previously gave at Wembley Arena in London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of The King's Trust (then known as The Prince's Trust), Charles explained, "I suspect that no one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of 'I'm Still Standing.'"
He continued, "I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvelous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and The Trust are definitely still standing."
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While the focus was firmly kept on The King's Trust's charitable endeavors, royal fans will certainly have enjoyed Charles's birthday conversation with music legend Elton John.