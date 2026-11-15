King Charles Gets Candid About the "Terrible Problem" He's Experiencing as He Gets "Older"

"With occasional bits dropping off..."

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King Charles has gray white balding hair and a bloodshot eye
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King Charles celebrated his 78th birthday on November 14 by appearing on Sir Elton John's "Rocket Hour" Radio Show on Apple Music. During his conversation with the 79-year-old musician, The King opened up about some of the issues he's experienced as he gets older.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of his charity, The King's Trust, Charles made a cheeky reference to John's famous song, "I'm Still Standing," calling it one of his favorite tracks, via the BBC.

"We and the Trust are definitely still standing," King Charles joked. John responded by saying, "I'm still sitting now, though."

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The King had the perfect response to John's quip, telling him, "With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older."

The King also noted that he particularly loved John's song for its "message of resilience."

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Referencing a rendition John previously gave at Wembley Arena in London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of The King's Trust (then known as The Prince's Trust), Charles explained, "I suspect that no one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of 'I'm Still Standing.'"

He continued, "I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvelous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and The Trust are definitely still standing."

King Charles cutting a cake

King Charles just celebrated his 78th birthday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the focus was firmly kept on The King's Trust's charitable endeavors, royal fans will certainly have enjoyed Charles's birthday conversation with music legend Elton John.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.