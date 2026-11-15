Zendaya's Intricate Off-the-Shoulder Dress Was Created Just for Her by an Unexpected Designer

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Zendaya and Tom Holland are back promoting Christopher Nolan's , with the pair attending a special screening of the movie at the The Odyssey Academy Museum in Los Angeles on November 14. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom off-the-shoulder dress, created for the multi-hyphenate star by an unexpected designer. Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime stylist, revealed in an Instagram Story that they'd commissioned Jeffrey Kelly Designs to create a new couture outfit for the actress. Kelly famously appeared on and is now showcasing his jaw-dropping designs on some of Project Runway Hollywood's biggest stars.
Discussing the outfit on
Instagram, Kelly shared, "@zendaya in custom @jeffreykellydesigns couture, designed and handmade by me...Thank you so much to Law for trusting me with this one!! And thank you, Z, for making this dress even prettier." Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Zendaya in a custom Jeffrey Kelly Designs couture dress.
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
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Zendaya accessorized her outfit with her prized Rolex watch, a pair of
Messika My Twin Diamond Earrings, her Jessica McCormack Engagement Ring, and a Round Wire Fine Gold Band from the same designer.
For footwear, she opted for a pair of her trademark heels—Christian Louboutin's So Kate Pumps.
Tom Holland and Zendaya posing with the cast of 'The Odyssey.'
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Tom Holland and Zendaya share a moment on stage.
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Although
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