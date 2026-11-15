Zendaya's Intricate Off-the-Shoulder Dress Was Created Just for Her by an Unexpected Designer

The actress wore her custom look for an outing with husband Tom Holland.

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Zendaya wears an off-the-shoulder dress to attend an event with Tom Holland to promote The Odyssey
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
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Zendaya and Tom Holland are back promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, with the pair attending a special screening of the movie at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on November 14. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom off-the-shoulder dress, created for the multi-hyphenate star by an unexpected designer.

Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime stylist, revealed in an Instagram Story that they'd commissioned Jeffrey Kelly Designs to create a new couture outfit for the actress. Kelly famously appeared on Project Runway and is now showcasing his jaw-dropping designs on some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Discussing the outfit on Instagram, Kelly shared, "@zendaya in custom @jeffreykellydesigns couture, designed and handmade by me...Thank you so much to Law for trusting me with this one!! And thank you, Z, for making this dress even prettier."

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Zendaya wears an off-the-shoulder dress to attend an event with Tom Holland to promote The Odyssey

Zendaya in a custom Jeffrey Kelly Designs couture dress.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya accessorized her outfit with her prized Rolex watch, a pair of Messika My Twin Diamond Earrings, her Jessica McCormack Engagement Ring, and a Round Wire Fine Gold Band from the same designer.

For footwear, she opted for a pair of her trademark heels—Christian Louboutin's So Kate Pumps.

Zendaya wears an off-the-shoulder dress to attend an event with Tom Holland to promote The Odyssey

Tom Holland and Zendaya posing with the cast of 'The Odyssey.'

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya wears an off-the-shoulder dress to attend an event with Tom Holland to promote The Odyssey

Tom Holland and Zendaya share a moment on stage.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Although Zendaya and Holland typically keep a low profile, fans will likely be delighted by the couple's latest outing, while also admiring the Euphoria star's effortless style.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zendaya

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.