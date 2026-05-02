Princess Charlotte is now 11 years old. Princess Kate and Prince William's daughter, who was born on May 2, 2015, celebrated her 11th birthday in 2026 with two very special tributes. And the young royal shared the spotlight with an unexpected guest in a new Instagram video in honor of the momentous occasion.

Firstly, Kate and William posted a brand new portrait of Charlotte, taken by celebrated royal photographer Matt Porteous, on Instagram with the caption, "Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!"

Unsurprisingly, royal fans were delighted by the new picture of Princess Charlotte, which showed her posing outdoors in nature.

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Later in the day, Kate and William shared a new video montage featuring clips of Princess Charlotte, along with the caption, "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!"

In the footage, Princess Charlotte displayed her talent for cricket and spelled out a message using stones on the beach. Notably, Charlotte wasn't alone in her birthday montage. Instead, the young princess could be seen petting two of the family's adorable dogs—Orla and Otto.

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Just days ago, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by sharing a new family portrait on social media. Their pups, Orla and Otto, were also included in the photo, which showed the entire Wales clan lying down in a field.

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As noted by Marie Claire's senior royal editor, Kristin Contino, Princess Charlotte actually embraced one of Spring 2026's most popular manicure trends in the anniversary snap.

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Charlotte's on-trend baby blue manicure cleverly coordinated with her aqua T-shirt and navy shorts in the picture, proving she's already following in mom Princess Kate's stylish footsteps.