Princess Kate and Prince William Might Have Been "Forced to Cancel" Their Annual Vacation to One Luxury Destination, Says Royal Source

"I bet William and Kate are incredibly sad."

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Princess Kate and Prince William Might Have Been &quot;Forced to Cancel&quot; Their Annual Vacation to One Luxury Destination, Says Royal Source
(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage)
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Princess Kate and Prince William regularly take their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—on vacation. However, according to several sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales might have been "forced to cancel" their annual trip to one particular destination.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Kate and William reportedly have "a standing invitation to spend their family holidays at a spectacular seaside palace belonging to Jordan's King Abdullah II." But the outlet suggested that for 2026, the Prince and Princess of Wales have opted to stay in the United Kingdom, where they will be welcoming Prince George back from boarding school at Eton College.

A source told the publication, "In Jordan, there's always chatter around this time of year that the Prince and Princess of Wales will come to stay. They are considered regulars here in Jordan."

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The source continued, "But they can hardly come here for water sports and jet skiing when there is the threat of...missiles. It can't be a coincidence if an autumn return to Jordan wasn't on their radar this year."

Prince William and Princess Kate smiling at Prince Louis, who is waving on the balcony next to Prince George and Charlotte

"It can't be a coincidence if an autumn return to Jordan wasn't on their radar this year."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday noted that Kate and William have allegedly vacationed "as guests of [King Abdullah] and Queen Rania" in the past, both as a couple and as a family. The outlet suggested that, as well as taking their children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—to Jordan, they've also traveled there with Princess Kate's mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton.

One source called the palace in Jordan a "personal first-class Club Med for royals with almost every conceivable luxury," while revealing, "I bet William and Kate are incredibly sad not to be going this year."

Princess Kate walking with Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips on Christmas Day

George, Charlotte, and Louis have reportedly vacationed in Jordan with their parents.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The source further "believes the growing threat posed by missiles and drones in the wider Middle East will have made the family's holiday arrangements there too risky to consider this year."

Unfortunately, it seems as though security concerns might have postponed any future trips to the region for Princess Kate and Prince William.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.