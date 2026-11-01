Princess Kate and Prince William Might Have Been "Forced to Cancel" Their Annual Vacation to One Luxury Destination, Says Royal Source

The source continued, "But they can hardly come here for water sports and jet skiing when there is the threat of...missiles. It can't be a coincidence if an autumn return to Jordan wasn't on their radar this year."
The Mail on Sunday noted that Kate and William have allegedly vacationed "as guests of [King Abdullah] and Queen Rania" in the past, both as a couple and as a family. The outlet suggested that, as well as taking their children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—to Jordan, they've also traveled there with Princess Kate's mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton.
One source called the palace in Jordan a "personal first-class Club Med for royals with almost every conceivable luxury," while revealing, "I bet William and Kate are incredibly sad not to be going this year."
The source further "believes the growing threat posed by missiles and drones in the wider Middle East will have made the family's holiday arrangements there too risky to consider this year."
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Unfortunately, it seems as though security concerns might have postponed any future trips to the region for Princess Kate and Prince William.