Princess Kate Had a Heart-Wrenching Moment Meeting the Mother of a Teenage Rugby Player Who Died by Suicide

CW: suicide, depression
On Wednesday, Princess Kate met rugby players and staff at the Maidenhead Rugby Club, on behalf of her Shaping Us project for early childhood development.
While the conversation on the day centered around how dads contribute to their children's development, the Princess of Wales also met Sarah Renton, the mother of a teenage rugby player named Issy Phipps, who sadly died by suicide earlier this year. Renton coaches under-14 boys at Maidenhead.
Issy's mother presented the princess with a pair of star-shaped earrings made by her cousin. Part of the proceeds from these 18k gold-plated earrings benefit the charity Brave Mind, which works to improve the mental health of rugby players. You can purchase your own pair on the Earsass website.
Princess Kate warmly embraced Renton and promised her that she would wear the earrings in tribute to Issy.
"Mental health is such an important issue," Renton said after meeting Kate (via the Daily Mail).
"She was wonderful, Issy, a real breath of fresh air.
"She had wonderful, wonderful friends, surrounded herself with the best people. She was owning life, doing so well in her A levels [exams British kids take at the end of high school], she was going to do an elite rugby program, she played touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer."
Unfortunately, Issy was also experiencing difficulties with her mental health.
"But she was also struggling with depression. Everything was harder than it was a supposed to be," her mother said.
"We thought she was obviously doing better than she was. But I think one of the things we are looking at is GPs, medication and lack of support.
"She got herself in a bit of a vacuum. It’s affected a lot of the parents and children here at the club but we are getting through it together."
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal ideation, please visit the National Alliance on Mental Health website for information and support.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Says Princess Diana Wasn’t Paranoid, but “Fearful of What Was Actually Happening to Her”
His phone hacking lawsuit continues in the U.K.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Admits to Making “Mistakes” and “Stupid Decisions” and Being “Immature” in Relationship with Chelsy Davy
He is in the middle of a court case against Mirror Group Newspaper Limited.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Demonstrated Her Rugby Skills With "A Little Twirl" on Latest Royal Engagement
LOL, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Demonstrated Her Rugby Skills With "A Little Twirl" on Latest Royal Engagement
LOL, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Giving Us '00s Fashion in a Zara Blazer, Skinny Pants and Flats
Back-in-the-day Kate is back.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Couldn't Have Gotten Away With Baby Names Like Ernest and August, Royal Author Says
It all comes down to succession.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's a Simple Explanation for Why the Royals Publicly Ignored Princess Lilibet's Birthday
It's all good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says the Press Tries to "Break Up" His Marriage to Meghan Markle to This Day
He claims he's dealt with this behavior all his life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Slams Tabloids' "Vile Behavior" That Sent Him Into a "Downward Spiral" in Court Witness Statement
The Duke of Sussex is testifying at the High Court on Tuesday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was "Overly Dominant" and Treated Princess Kate Like a "Naughty Child" in Jordan, Body Language Expert Claims
I'm not gonna lie, it wasn't cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Will Be "Breathing a Sigh of Relief" That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pressing Pause on Tell-All Projects: Expert
Sounds plausible.
By Iris Goldsztajn