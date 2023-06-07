Princess Kate Is Giving Us '00s Fashion in a Zara Blazer, Skinny Pants and Flats

Princess Kate has once again made a splash with her fashion choices.

The Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, and broke out an iconic outfit that was extra reminiscent of her early foray into the Royal Family back in the 2000s.

For the occasion, Kate wore a houndstooth double-breasted blazer from Zara (you can shop some similar styles below) with LK Bennett's Frieda Crepe Cigarette Trousers in navy, and pointed navy flats by Emmy London.

The Princess of Wales accessorized with silver drop earrings and a matching necklace by Mappin and Webb.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

At the Windsor Family Hub, the royal met parents and kids in the community and participated in a range of activities including a stress management course, a health visitor session, and a baby massage course, according to Express.

Posting about the royal engagement on Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "A wonderful morning at the Windsor Family Hub seeing the wide variety of services on offer to parents, carers and children.

"Hearing from families about the breadth of brilliant support provided here was a reminder once again of the profound importance of our early years in #ShapingUs

"A big thanks to the Beldom family too for such a warm welcome into your home."

Commenting on the post, one royal fan wrote, "She even makes sitting on a sofa regal looking!"

Others praised the princess' poise, while many fans also loved the Beldom family mom's fabulous fluffy pink slippers.

The princess has made early years development one of her principal causes, and launched the Shaping Us campaign earlier in 2023.