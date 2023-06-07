Princess Kate Demonstrated Her Rugby Skills With "A Little Twirl" on Latest Royal Engagement

It's no secret that Princess Kate is a keen sportswoman.

The Princess of Wales has previously demonstrated her skills in a range of sports, and is also patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.

As such, she headed to the Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7 to participate in a game of "walking rugby," as well as speak to some of the players and dads about how fatherhood changed them—as part of her important work around early years development.

While playing rugby, Kate looked incredibly skilled and graceful, wearing an athletic sky blue t-shirt, navy blue tapered joggers, and a pair of white sneakers. She wore her hair in a neat ponytail.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

Royal reporter Rebecca English, who was with the princess for the event, shared photos and videos on Twitter.

She wrote, "The Princess of Wales has arrived at Maidenhead Rugby Club to take part in a rugby skills session and develop the conversation around the crucial early years by including discussions on fatherhood."

English then explained, "The Princess is taking part in a game of ‘walking rugby’ - harder than it looks!

"Princess on the pitch!

"I think she’s got the hang of this! A little twirl!"

Afterwards, English explained, Kate sat down with the dads that were present to speak about how fatherhood has affected them.

"Has parenthood made you all more self-aware in how you behave and why you behave in a particular way? Has it made you think in a different way?" she asked.

The man sat next to the princess answered, "I hope so!"

Another dad said about children, "You can tell them over and over again what to do, you know they rarely listen, but if you show them over and over again, they very much take it on board, so it's important to be a role model."

Amazing work on all parts.