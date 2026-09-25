Princess Kate Quietly Honors the Queen Mother in Video from a Surprise Tea Party at Windsor Castle

Princess Kate gave fans a glimpse at a secret tea party she recently held at Windsor Castle, sharing an Instagram Reel and some sweet photos on Friday, September 25. The Princess of Wales, who completed the National Three Peaks Challenge this summer, welcomed some fellow mountain climbers to the castle, and one touching detail of their party was steeped in royal history.
Kate climbed the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales to raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated for cancer in 2024, and during her castle gathering, she heard why others chose to take on the challenge. As they sipped tea and ate pastries, participants used some very special china.
The Princess of Wales used a teapot, plates, cups and saucers inspired by the Queen Mother’s botanical porcelain collection. The late royal's original pieces were made around 1750 by Chelsea Porcelain, England's first porcelain factory, but the ones Kate chose for the tea party are available for sale from Buckingham Palace’s online shop.
“It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle,” the Princess of Wales captioned her Reel.
Guests included 11-year-old Ted Haslam, a paraplegic boy Kate and her brother, James Middleton, met while climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland. Although Ted is wheelchair-bound, he was carried up the peaks by a group of friends and family members. The Princess of Wales was so moved by his courage that she made a private donation to his fundraising efforts for the charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.
She also chatted with Albie-Junior Thomas, 9, who broke records as the youngest amputee to complete the Three Peaks Challenge. Albie-Junior, who was born without a fibula, showed the princess his prosthetic leg in one photo shared by Kensington Palace.
The princess noted that “Behind every summit was a personal story of resilience, determination and hope,” adding, “Listening to their experiences of the challenge and their reasons for taking it on was a powerful reminder that recovery is rarely a journey we make alone, and of the importance of the people who walk alongside us along the way.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.