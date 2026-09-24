Buckingham Palace Announces an Unexpected Royal Couple Will Be Heading to Africa on a Major Tour

Royal fans have been anxiously awaiting official confirmation of Prince William and Princess Kate’s anticipated visit to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, but instead, Buckingham Palace announced a surprise royal tour on September 24 for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins and serves as a full-time working royal alongside his wife, Birgitte. The couple will be traveling to Botswana between October 5 and 8 in honor of the 60th anniversary of the country's independence.
This is the first time a member of the Royal Family has traveled to Botswana since 2022, when the Duchess of Edinburgh paid an official visit. The country is also close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hearts, as they spent their third date in Botswana and Harry frequently travels there privately.
According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will celebrate the modern partnership between the United Kingdom and Botswana with a variety of engagements that highlight the ties between the two countries.
They’ll also meet with His Excellency President Advocate Duma Boko during the trip, which will mark the couple’s first time in Botswana.
During the country's last major jubilee celebration in 2016, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, visited Botswana on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, and in 2019, Prince Harry traveled to the country with his former charity, Sentebale. Although Queen Elizabeth traveled to Botswana with her parents when she was still a princess, she toured the African country on an official state visit just once as monarch, in 1979.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.