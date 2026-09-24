Hailey Bieber Elevated a T-Shirt-and-Trousers Combo With '90s Heels

It was a throwback to one of her 2025 looks, too.

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Hailey Bieber styled a white T-shirt with a khaki cropped trench coat, black trousers, and a &#039;90s heels trend
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber's "favorite fashion era is the '90s," but her street style has been telling us that for years. She has a penchant for a minimalist color story, not unlike fashion insiders from the decade (think Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy), as well as throwback trends. Case in point: the T-shirt, trousers, and '90s heels that Bieber debuted in L.A. on September 23.

Most recently, the paparazzi spotted the Rhode founder and her husband, Justin Bieber, out and about in Beverly Hills. Her classic white tee, cropped khaki-colored trench coat, low-rise trousers, and black heeled flip-flops could've been plucked fresh from closets of 30 years ago.

Not only was the look a master class in less-is-more styling, but it demonstrated how to extend the shelf life of flip-flops. Thanks to the kitten heels on the thong sandals, Bieber's crop top (an everyday basic that she pairs with Bermuda shorts, mini skirts, straight-leg jeans, and more) looked more elevated than ever. Casually chic accessories—slim sunglasses and a black leather tote bag—further refined the laid-back look.

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Hailey Bieber styled a white T-shirt with a khaki cropped trench coat, black trousers, and a &#039;90s heels trend

Hailey Bieber was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a T-shirt, trousers, and heels straight out of the '90s.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If Bieber's going-out formula feels familiar, that's because she wore an almost identical outfit back in June 2025. During a 90-degree heatwave, the model stayed true to her signatures: a cropped T-shirt, a knee-length trench, below-the-bellybutton pants, and peekaboo flip-flops beneath her elongated hems.

Hailey Bieber wore an almost identical T-shirt, trench coat, trousers, and flip-flops in June 2025

Last year, Bieber wore an almost identical look—except on a 90-degree day in June.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's rare to find a day-to-night outfit formula that works in June and September, but take it from Bieber: With the right layers, summery T-shirts and shoes can stick around for fall in a '90s-inspired way. For tops, trousers, and black (not-just-flip-flops) heels, shop the Bieber-approved pieces below. Then, keep wearing the uniform well into winter.

Shop T-Shirts, Trousers, and Heels Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.