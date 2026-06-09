After a difficult few years of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, Princess Kate has started opening up on her cancer experience, which she called a “deeply personal journey.” On a visit to The Christie, an NHS hospital center committed to “compassionate cancer care,” the Princess of Wales visited with patients to learn more about their specialized programs. While meeting with patients, the princess revealed a little bit more about her own experiences and how she coped during treatment.

Princess Kate visited The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales visited the center's art room. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It changes you in so many ways, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Princess Kate told patients. “Finding ways to express that and explore that is vital.” The princess was in the hospital’s specialized Art Room, a special place for “art and creativity” for patients. The Christie NHS Foundation Trust is Europe’s largest single-site cancer center, where clinical treatments meet holistic care. Princess Kate’s visit aimed to highlight the cancer center’s diverse treatment and support programs.

In an open and emotional conversation, Princess Kate said “in treatment, you know, I didn’t even have the ability to read or focus on anything and actually color was my way of exploring interesting things.” Referring to art, painting, and coloring, Princess Kate shared that “being able to do something that didn’t require an end product or a finished piece” was therapeutic for her. While there is real science behind art as therapy, Princess Kate said that “actually, it's a way of playing and losing yourself.”

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Princess Kate met with patients to discuss the positive impact of art on their recovery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has been a long-term supporter of art therapy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Christie’s art room is lined with canvases created by patients, tubs full of brushes and pencils, and large windows facing a beautiful garden. The patients who met with the princess shared that they often feel able to talk openly while they spend time in the art room, and Princess Kate related to the way that art can help you open up. “Lots of thoughts came up in that process,” Princess Kate shared.

Princess Kate praised the art room and art as therapy, encouraging patients to find “ways, whatever that might be, to explore the change that diagnosis brings.” Creativity helped the princess explore the “deeply personal journey” of cancer, which brought her “to understand that deeper sense of self.” In a special conversation with others on the cancer journey, Princess Kate shared that “creativity has always been such a wonderful way to explore that.”