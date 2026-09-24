Princess Kate Trades Her Trendy Purple Gown for Shades of Cocoa and a Pair of On-Sale Boden Loafers

She's got her autumn workwear uniform down to a science.

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Princess Kate wearing a plaid blazer and smiling in front of a tree
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate tested out fall 2026’s biggest color trend when she hit the Digger premiere in a bold purple gown and the Queen Mother's necklace earlier this week, but she went back to basics for a visit to mark Addiction Awareness Week on September 24.

The Princess of Wales has built a reliable uniform of blazers and trousers for her official engagements in recent years, and she leaned into the business casual aesthetic for her day outside with The Forward Trust. The social justice charity supports people who are recovering from addiction or leaving behind crime, and Kate dressed for the occasion to take part in its new outdoors initiative in Southend-On-Sea, England.

Wearing a houndstooth Max Mara blazer in shades of brown with a cocoa-colored sweater and brown Joseph pants, Kate learned about the Forward Growing program, which encourages people to connect with nature and develop skills while gardening, walking and connecting with nature.

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Princess Kate walking between two women in a park

The Princess of Wales wears a Max Mara blazer with Joseph trousers and Boden loafers for her visit with The Forward Trust on September 24.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wearing a blazer and holding a pot with herbs

Kate, wearing Cartier earrings and a Laura Lombardi necklace, takes part in a gardening session.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales styled her neutral outfit with a pair of Boden loafers, and although her oxblood version is sold out, the $190 style is 15 percent off in a variety of other shades ranging from brown suede to shiny green.

She accessorized with her go-to Cartier Trinity Hoops, a Me+Em belt and a chunky gold necklace by Laura Lombardi.

Princess Kate in a blazer and pants walking with the CEO of the Forward Trust outside

Kate speaks with Mike Trace, CEO of the Forward Trust.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate sitting at a picnic table with a group of people

The Princess of Wales heard how people recovering from addiction have found benefits in nature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her visit with the charity, Kate got her hands dirty as she spoke with people who are recovering from addiction during a gardening session. The Princess of Wales also toured a wellbeing walk and gardening area that is on offer for those helped by The Forward Trust, which she's been patron of since 2021.

Kate's laid-back outing follows her high-glam appearance on Tuesday, when she joined Prince William for the debut of Tom Cruise's latest movie—the first time the princess has attended a film premiere since Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.