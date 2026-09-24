Dakota Johnson Returns to Her Favorite Naked Dress Formula at the 'Verity' London Premiere

It's no secret that Dakota Johnson adores naked dressing on the red carpet, but her movie premiere picks have been surprisingly modest since the Madame Web press tour. Turns out, Johnson just needed a sexy film like Verity—based on the author Colleen Hoover's popular psychological thriller—to risk it all again. On September 24, her sheer cream-colored slip dress showed just enough skin—and her contrasting lingerie—at the movie adaptation's London premiere.
Outside the city's Curzon Mayfair Cinema, Johnson held down the fashion fort for her Verity co-star, Anne Hathaway, who's expecting her third child back in New York City. Johnson's longtime stylist, Kate Young, sourced the New York-based designer Colleen Allen for a lacy see-through look from the Fall 2026 collection. This may be a new brand for Johnson, but Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicole Kidman, and Emma Stone are all fans of the New York Fashion Week insider favorite.
The carpet-sweeping column silhouette channeled a vintage, less-is-more bridal look—with a sultry twist, of course. See how the ruffled neckline folds over her back, too? Maybe if her Verity character got married in a slightly unconventional ceremony, she'd walk down the aisle in something like this. (PSA: This is not a rom-com.)
In the lookbook, Colleen Allen styled a beige slip beneath its transparent texture, but Johnson matched the edge of the movie with black lingerie by Fleur du Mal. She chose a silky triangle bralette and the identical cheeky thong from the Luxe collection (her go-to from the New York brand). Not only is the actor's matching set still available, but together, it retails for less than $150.
More Fleur du Mal lingerie was on full display underneath the floral embroidery, including the same barely-there thong. That time, the Top Stitch Convertible Bra—featuring satin-lined cups, removable straps, and supportive balconette wires—completed the set instead.
Fleur du Mal
Top Stitch Convertible Bra
Using context clues from the BookTok-beloved novel—and the film adaptation's steamy trailer—something tells me Johnson has more naked dresses up her sleeves for Verity premieres. Even if it doesn't play a part in the plot, Johnson would find a way to style something sheer. She's Dakota Johnson, after all.
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Once you've treated yourself to her exact lingerie (fingers crossed it arrives in time for the theatrical release on October 2), stay tuned for more see-through styling from Johnson in the days—no, hours—to come.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.