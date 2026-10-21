Princess Kate Narrowly Avoided "Chaos" When Her Caped Evening Gown Left Her in an Awkward Position at State Banquet

The Princess of Wales wore a pastel Elie Saab dress with cutout detail and a subtle leopard print at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, adding her go-to tiara, the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot. While dining alongside the sultan of Oman and members of the Royal Family, Kate sat down at the lavishly decorated banquet table—and in the process, got her long cape stuck under the leg of her chair.
“Somebody, please save Princess Catherine from her chair-on-dress predicament 🥹💔🙏,” one fan posted on X, sharing a photo of the problem in question. “Someone was not paying attention when they helped to seat her,” a fellow royal watcher added.
Another X account also shared the picture, writing, "Nooooooo the 🪑 on the dress 😢," with a follower commenting, "If she gets up. Chaos will follow 😂😂."
Fortunately, no such "chaos" appeared to ensue during the event, which was held to honor the historic visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to the United Kingdom. The last time an Omani ruler was welcomed for an official state visit was 44 years ago, and the Princess of Wales brought out some favorite diamond pieces from the royal vaults for the occasion.
Along with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, famously associated with Princess Diana, Kate wore Queen Mary's diamond choker bracelet and the Greville Chandelier Earrings, a pair of statement diamonds beloved by Queen Elizabeth.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.