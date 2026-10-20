Princess Kate Mixes McQueen and Chanel With a 163-Year-Old Brooch and a New Pair of $5,400 Earrings

Oman’s flag features shades of green, white and red, and although the country’s green is a much brighter color, the Princess of Wales wore an old favorite Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat in a rich forest hue Tuesday.
Burton, who designed Kate’s wedding dress, is now creative director at Givenchy, and the Princess of Wales continues to wear her old McQueen pieces such as her fitted coat with flap pockets.
Underneath, the Princess of Wales wore a lace turtleneck dress or top, but once inside the castle, she swapped it for a simple dark green turtleneck dress by Norma Kamali featuring a leather belt wrapped multiple times around her waist.
For the welcome ceremony and carriage procession through Windsor, Kate accessorized with a Juliette Botterill hat that matched her coat, a symbolic emerald and diamond brooch and a pair of new earrings that fit into her green theme.
The Princess of Wales added a touch of British history with the Prince of Wales Feathers Brooch, a diamond and emerald piece that was given to Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863 as a wedding gift when she married the future King Edward VII. But in her terms of her earrings Kate went with something new, debuting a pair of $5,397 chrome diopside drops by Cassandra Goad.
Kate finished off her outfit with green velvet Manolo Blahnik pumps and a classic flap bag by Chanel.
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This evening, Princess Kate and the rest of the senior Royal Family will welcome the sultan to a glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle—and that means tiaras are just hours away.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.