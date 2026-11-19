Princess Kate stole the show when she walked the Earthshot Prize green carpet in a shimmering red gown on Nov 17, and designer Mahima Mahajan is sharing the “mysterious” behind-the-scenes process of creating the royal's intricate custom dress.
The Princess of Wales honored Indian culture for this year's environmental awards, which were held in Mumbai, choosing a traditional Indian garment called an Anarkali. Mahajan reworked the beaded design into an evening gown, and the dress featured some special sustainable details.
Mahajan told Variety India that Kate’s team reached out after she “fell in love” with it at a London shop, Lily’s Boutique, but the red, gold and green outfit didn’t fit. “When she put it on, she loved the garment even more,” the designer said. “But the size kept in the store was too big for her. That is when we were contacted by the palace. They wanted us to tailor the dress to her size.”
The Princess of Wales also wanted to make sure that the beaded dress did not contain any plastic, in keeping with the sustainable theme of the Earthshot Prize. However, the design team was unaware that the dress was being made for the event at first, noting the details were “very mysterious.”
“Since she was in love with the garment, we offered to make it more sustainably focused,” Mahajan said. “So she told us that if there was any plastic involved, we could remove it. So we made another outfit, replacing everything. All plastic was replaced with glass beads. The green emerald beads all over her gown are glass.”
The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony is the first one Princess Kate has attended since 2022, and to make a splash at her big comeback, the royal also requested another addition to the original design.
Mahajan explained that the royal “wanted a fairy-like appearance” with a train. “So she wanted about a three-inch trail at the back, which you see when she’s walking,” the designer said. “She’s tall, so it comes out beautifully on her.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.