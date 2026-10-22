Princess Kate Trades Her Tiara for a Hard Hat While Visiting Children's Hospice

The Princess of Wales serves as royal patron of EACH, where she delivered her first public speech in 2012, and she visited its Treehouse children’s hospice on Thursday, October 22, to meet patients and see the construction underway for its expansion.
The hospice, which serves young people and their families with life-limiting diseases, is building a larger space including a hydrotherapy pool, a dedicated area for teenagers, more therapy suites, a larger kitchen and dining space and an extra bedroom.
Construction on the facility is due to be completed in 2028, and Kevin Clements, chief executive of EACH, told People that Kate "was pleased to see we are in a position where we are now able to expand the hospice."
"She obviously has a special connection with us and particularly at the Treehouse, that was clear," he added.
The princess also took part in sensory play and music therapy sessions, visiting a special light sensory room and watching children like Charlotte Freegard sing and play the piano.
After leaving The Treehouse, Princess Kate traveled roughly an hour away to Wroxham, where EACH operates the nonprofit Café 98. Profits from the café and shop, which opened in 2024, support EACH's fundraising operation while also providing a community hub for residents.
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The Princess of Wales's appearance Thursday follows a busy week for the Royal Family. Kate joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William to welcome the sultan of Oman on Tuesday afternoon, taking part in an official ceremony at Windsor Castle and attending a glamorous state dinner that evening. Yesterday, the princess stayed home while the Prince of Wales joined his father and stepmother for a poignant visit to Aberfan, Wales, but Kate's signature was present on a wreath William laid in honor of the victims of the village's devastating mining tragedy 60 years ago.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.