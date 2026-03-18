Princess Kate Pairs Diana's Favorite Tiara With Carrie Bradshaw Heels and a New Gown Honoring the Nigerian Flag

Princess Kate doesn’t often wear a tiara, so it’s always a special moment for royal fans when a state visit comes around. The Royal Family glittered in historic jewels on Wednesday, March 18 when they hosted Nigeria’s president and first lady for a state visit at Windsor Castle, and Kate went back to her favorite tiara after a show-stopping state banquet moment last December.

The Princess of Wales looked elegant in a high-necked forest green gown by Andrew Gn for the banquet, pairing it with the Queen Mother's Sapphire Fringe earrings. Gn closed up shop in 2023, but Kate's autumn/winter 2021 collection dress honored the green shade of the Nigerian flag, with the style featuring long, sheer balloon sleeves and a banded waist.

The last time the Princess of Wales wore a tiara, she dug into the royal archives for an extra-special piece to honor the German state visit in December 2025. Kate chose Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet, a diamond tiara that gave a nod to the late Queen’s German-born husband, Prince Albert.

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Princess Kate wears an Andrew Gn dress and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara on March 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are joined by Prince Edward (second from left), Princess Anne (back right), and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals gathered together to honor their Nigerian guests on March 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But on Wednesday, Kate went back to her tried-and-true tiara routine, wearing Queen Mary's Lover's Knot, the diamond and pearl style worn on repeat by both the Princess of Wales and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Princess Kate kept the green theme going with a pair of embellished Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, the same shoe made famous by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The Princess of Wales completed her state banquet outfit with a sparkling Jenny Packham clutch, wearing her hair down in long waves.

Earlier Wednesday, Kate showed off her penchant for sartorial diplomacy when she wore an 80s-inspired gray coat by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker. King Charles also appears to be a fan of the designer, as he sat in the front row of her London Fashion Week show earlier this year.