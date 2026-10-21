Princess Kate’s Quiet Ability to Make “People Feel At Ease” Is Her Royal Superpower, Says Body Language Expert

Princess Kate joined the Royal Family to welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman for a state visit on October 20, taking part in an official ceremony at Windsor Castle along with a glamorous state banquet. Whether it was riding in a carriage procession with their guests or making them feel welcome at dinner, the Princess of Wales played a key role in the diplomatic visit “without having to take center stage,” says body language expert Darren Stanton.
Speaking on behalf of UK online slots provider Betfair Casino, Stanton says that the “ability to read a situation is a real strength of Catherine’s.” In photos from the day’s events, the princess is pictured throwing her head back in laughter with a soldier and leaning forward to point things out to guests at the state banquet, displaying her ability to “put them at ease.”
“She understands that, while this is a very formal state occasion, there are people there who may feel a little nervous or intimidated by the setting,” Stanton shares. “By taking the time to chat with the soldiers and share a laugh, she subtly helps to put them at ease. It is a small gesture, but these are the sorts of things that make a real difference to how an engagement feels.”
The Princess of Wales swapped her forest green Alexander McQueen coat and sparkling jewelry for a pale yellow Elie Saab gown and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara on Tuesday night. Despite her formalwear and historic jewels, Kate managed to keep the event friendly and "approachable" while being "able to maintain the authority and composure expected of her position," Stanton says.
"That is not always an easy balance to strike, but Catherine manages it exceptionally well," he adds.
Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to view special items from the Royal Collection related to Oman—including a stunning tiara once presented to Queen Victoria—while making their royal guests feel at home.
‘This was a good example of how you can be the star of the show without having to take center stage," Stanton says of the Princess of Wales. "She does not need to dominate the interaction or draw attention to herself; instead, she uses her warmth, confidence and ability to read people to make everyone around her feel comfortable."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.