Princess Kate Keeps Wearing the "Reliable" Lover's Knot Tiara for a Surprising Reason, Says Hair Expert

Princess Kate has followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps with her favorite tiara, choosing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot almost exclusively when she attends events like state dinners and diplomatic receptions. The Princess of Wales has worn her go-tiara 14 times over the past 10 years, occasionally breaking it up with a surprising choice like Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet. Now, a hair expert is explaining one of the reasons why Kate likely reaches for the Lover’s Knot again and again.

The diamond tiara with pearl drops was originally commissioned by Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1913 as a copy of the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara. It was worn extensively by Queen Elizabeth before Princess Diana started wearing the famous pearl design, and Princess Kate first wore the tiara in December 2015.

The Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary’s beloved tiara once again for the Nigerian state banquet on March 18, pairing it with a new green gown by retired designer Andrew Gn. Speaking to the Daily Mail, hair extension guru Tatiana Karelina said that in addition to the Lover’s Knot being a favored piece of Kate’s late mother-in-law, it also suits her facial structure and hairline.

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Princess Kate wears Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara at the Nigerian state banquet on March 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“'Her oval head shape, with a refined hairline, allows the tiara to sit securely without overwhelming her features, while still creating that regal elongation through the silhouette,” Karelina said.

She continued, “This works perfectly with the princess’s signature soft volume through the crown and her preference for smooth, polished waves or low chignons, which suit Kate perfectly.”

Although Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara is said to have an unfortunate headache-inducing side effect due to its weight, Princess Kate continues to choose it because she knows it works well for her features.

Princess Kate wears the Lover's Knot Tiara to the French state banquet in July 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When clients are wearing tiaras, Karelina explains that stylists “often build discreet internal support, think subtle padding, add expertly made hair toppers, anchoring pins, and precise placement to ensure stability and comfort.”

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“Once a particular tiara ‘fits’ perfectly with these mechanics, it becomes the most reliable choice for high-profile occasions where movement and lighting all matter,” she added.