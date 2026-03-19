Princess Kate Keeps Wearing the "Reliable" Lover's Knot Tiara for a Surprising Reason, Says Hair Expert
The Princess of Wales can't stop, won't stop wearing Princess Diana's favorite tiara.
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Princess Kate has followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps with her favorite tiara, choosing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot almost exclusively when she attends events like state dinners and diplomatic receptions. The Princess of Wales has worn her go-tiara 14 times over the past 10 years, occasionally breaking it up with a surprising choice like Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet. Now, a hair expert is explaining one of the reasons why Kate likely reaches for the Lover’s Knot again and again.
The diamond tiara with pearl drops was originally commissioned by Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1913 as a copy of the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara. It was worn extensively by Queen Elizabeth before Princess Diana started wearing the famous pearl design, and Princess Kate first wore the tiara in December 2015.
The Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary’s beloved tiara once again for the Nigerian state banquet on March 18, pairing it with a new green gown by retired designer Andrew Gn. Speaking to the Daily Mail, hair extension guru Tatiana Karelina said that in addition to the Lover’s Knot being a favored piece of Kate’s late mother-in-law, it also suits her facial structure and hairline.Article continues below
“'Her oval head shape, with a refined hairline, allows the tiara to sit securely without overwhelming her features, while still creating that regal elongation through the silhouette,” Karelina said.
She continued, “This works perfectly with the princess’s signature soft volume through the crown and her preference for smooth, polished waves or low chignons, which suit Kate perfectly.”
Although Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara is said to have an unfortunate headache-inducing side effect due to its weight, Princess Kate continues to choose it because she knows it works well for her features.
When clients are wearing tiaras, Karelina explains that stylists “often build discreet internal support, think subtle padding, add expertly made hair toppers, anchoring pins, and precise placement to ensure stability and comfort.”
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“Once a particular tiara ‘fits’ perfectly with these mechanics, it becomes the most reliable choice for high-profile occasions where movement and lighting all matter,” she added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.