Film Crew Follows Queen Camilla To Document “Life-Transforming” Experience

The Queen announced that she is “delighted” to be a part of a “major new documentary” from the BBC.

Christine Ross's avatar
By
published
in News
Queen Camilla books
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is making her film debut this autumn in an exciting new documentary. The Queen announced that she is “delighted” to be a part of a “major new documentary” from Blink Films and the BBC, which “will showcase the life-transforming power of books.” The film will be the first major documentary to follow Queen Camilla in her own right, fittingly themed around her love of books and passion for reading.

Queen Camilla told guests that “my father’s and my own experience” with reading will be included in the documentary, “for which the cameras are filming here today." In a speech during an event for The Queen’s Reading Room, a flurry of camera men were hard to miss amongst the guests and royal team. Attendees at the events included big names like Stanley Tucci, Sigourney Weaver, and Richard Osman, who were likely unfazed by the presence of a film crew.

RYE, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Queen Camilla is seen looking at a first edition of a Henry James book in the library at Lamb House on May 16, 2024 in Rye, England. Her Majesty then joined guests for a garden party in celebration of Rye&amp;amp;apos;s literacy history. During the Garden Party, Gyles Brandreth, President of the Friends of Tilling, actor Timothy West and Oscar winner Hayley Mills gave readings. After departing Lamb House, Queen Camilla strolled down Rye&amp;amp;apos;s Mermaid Street. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is an avid reader.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Britain&amp;amp;apos;s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a face covering to combat the spread of Covid-19, reads an excerpt from the book &amp;amp;apos; The Very Hungry Caterpillar&amp;amp;apos; to children during her visit to Coventry Central Library in Coventry, central England on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen is passionate about inspiring a love of reading in children.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The documentary coincides with the National Year of Reading, a year-long national reading campaign that Queen Camilla has passionately supported. The initiative is lead by the UK’s Department for Education as new research shows “reading for pleasure is in decline across many groups,” which supporters hope to change by “reconnecting reading with everyday culture.” The film will dive into The Queen’s lifelong passion for reading, from her childhood to present, and her relationship with her late father, Bruce Shand. The Queen once described her father as "probably the best-read man I've come across anywhere.”

Article continues below

“With their extraordinary power to educate and inspire, books—from authors around the globe —have enriched my life since I was a child,” The Queen wrote for The Queen’s Reading Room website. “I hope that we, together with our partners, can foster in adults and children alike a lifelong love of literature and connect more people with that special magic that can only be found in the leaves of a book.”

Shop Queen Camilla's Favorite Books

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.