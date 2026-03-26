Film Crew Follows Queen Camilla To Document “Life-Transforming” Experience

Queen Camilla is making her film debut this autumn in an exciting new documentary. The Queen announced that she is “delighted” to be a part of a “major new documentary” from Blink Films and the BBC, which “will showcase the life-transforming power of books.” The film will be the first major documentary to follow Queen Camilla in her own right, fittingly themed around her love of books and passion for reading.

Queen Camilla told guests that “my father’s and my own experience” with reading will be included in the documentary, “for which the cameras are filming here today." In a speech during an event for The Queen’s Reading Room, a flurry of camera men were hard to miss amongst the guests and royal team. Attendees at the events included big names like Stanley Tucci, Sigourney Weaver, and Richard Osman, who were likely unfazed by the presence of a film crew.

Queen Camilla is an avid reader. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen is passionate about inspiring a love of reading in children. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The documentary coincides with the National Year of Reading, a year-long national reading campaign that Queen Camilla has passionately supported. The initiative is lead by the UK’s Department for Education as new research shows “reading for pleasure is in decline across many groups,” which supporters hope to change by “reconnecting reading with everyday culture.” The film will dive into The Queen’s lifelong passion for reading, from her childhood to present, and her relationship with her late father, Bruce Shand. The Queen once described her father as "probably the best-read man I've come across anywhere.”

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“With their extraordinary power to educate and inspire, books—from authors around the globe —have enriched my life since I was a child,” The Queen wrote for The Queen’s Reading Room website. “I hope that we, together with our partners, can foster in adults and children alike a lifelong love of literature and connect more people with that special magic that can only be found in the leaves of a book.”

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