Author Who Backed Queen Camilla's Reading Charity Says "It's Nothing Personal" But Monarchy Is No Longer "Appropriate"
Philippa Gregory—who "made a fortune" from historical royal novels—spoke out in a recent radio interview.
Queen Camilla has long been a supporter of authors and books, taking her Queen's Reading Room project from an Instagram book club to a full-fledged charity. The Queen promotes literacy around the world and often hosts literature events, including the annual Queen's Reading Room Festival. But one bestselling British author who has participated in the Reading Room charity recently made remarks about the monarchy being inappropriate for "modern" times.
Per the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, Philippa Gregory—famous for her historical royal novels like The Other Boleyn Girl and The White Queen—made the comments on the U.K.'s Radio 3 "Private Passions" program.
Despite her participation in The Queen's charitable endeavors, Gregory shared her hesitations about the monarchy. "I just don't think it's really appropriate in the modern world, and I object if it's particularly expensive," she said.
Gregory has participated in Camilla's charitable works on several occasions. In 2023, she attended a reception at Clarence House for members of the literary community to celebrate the second anniversary of the Reading Room charity, and she took part in the launch of the Queen's Reading Room Festival later that year. Gregory also served as a judge for The Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition in 2024.
The Daily Mail notes that Gregory "made a fortune through her Plantagenet and Tudor novels," not to mention the TV and film adaptations of the titles. But it seems the British author prefers the Royal Family to stay in the past.
Although she doesn't agree with the concept of a modern monarchy, Gregory admitted that The Queen has made a significant impact on the literary community in the U.K. "What Queen Camilla has done for reading, and for literature and for literacy in this country is really, really significant," the author said.
However, Gregory doubled down on her earlier remarks, sharing, "It's nothing personal, it's not about them personally, but I just don't know that in a mature democracy we need a royal family."
The author's comments come after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19. The former Duke of York's arrest has given new fuel to the debate over whether he should be removed from the line of succession, with both Australia and New Zealand backing any proposed plans.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.