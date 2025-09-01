The "Watershed Moment" That Changed Everything for Queen Camilla, Prior to Which Queen Elizabeth Was "Reluctant to Acknowledge" King Charles's Partner

Queen Camilla is an important member of the Royal Family in 2025, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, prior to her wedding to King Charles on April 9, 2005, Queen Camilla remained in the shadows to some extent. According to one royal biographer, a "watershed moment" occurred in 2002, after which Queen Camilla's role within the Royal Family was accepted a little more by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla's attendance at the Queen Mother's funeral on April 9, 2002, was described as a "watershed moment" by editor Richard Kay. Per the outlet, Camilla had "beforehand...watched the royals only from the sidelines." As a result, her attendance at such an important royal event spoke volumes about her growing acceptance within the family.

In the new biography Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, author Sean Smith also noted, "The presence of Camilla Parker Bowles was of wider interest at the time."

Queen Camilla attending the Queen Mother's funeral on April 9, 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith elaborated, "[Camilla] had spent half an hour with The Queen and Charles at the palace at which it was decided this was the right time for her to be absorbed into things."

The royal biographer continued, "The private conversation was only the second meeting between the two women—The Queen had been reluctant to acknowledge Camilla officially but had agreed to be seated at the same table for the dinner at Highgrove that celebrated the 60th birthday of the exiled King Constantine I of Greece. That had been a huge step forward and this was another."

"It was decided this was the right time for her to be absorbed into things." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Queen Camilla has taken on a leading role within the Royal Family, and she regularly supports her husband in his role as king, making her invaluable.