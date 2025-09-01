The "Watershed Moment" That Changed Everything for Queen Camilla, Prior to Which Queen Elizabeth Was "Reluctant to Acknowledge" King Charles's Partner
"It was decided this was the right time for her to be absorbed into things."
Queen Camilla is an important member of the Royal Family in 2025, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, prior to her wedding to King Charles on April 9, 2005, Queen Camilla remained in the shadows to some extent. According to one royal biographer, a "watershed moment" occurred in 2002, after which Queen Camilla's role within the Royal Family was accepted a little more by Queen Elizabeth II.
According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla's attendance at the Queen Mother's funeral on April 9, 2002, was described as a "watershed moment" by editor Richard Kay. Per the outlet, Camilla had "beforehand...watched the royals only from the sidelines." As a result, her attendance at such an important royal event spoke volumes about her growing acceptance within the family.
In the new biography Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, author Sean Smith also noted, "The presence of Camilla Parker Bowles was of wider interest at the time."
Smith elaborated, "[Camilla] had spent half an hour with The Queen and Charles at the palace at which it was decided this was the right time for her to be absorbed into things."
The royal biographer continued, "The private conversation was only the second meeting between the two women—The Queen had been reluctant to acknowledge Camilla officially but had agreed to be seated at the same table for the dinner at Highgrove that celebrated the 60th birthday of the exiled King Constantine I of Greece. That had been a huge step forward and this was another."
Since then, Queen Camilla has taken on a leading role within the Royal Family, and she regularly supports her husband in his role as king, making her invaluable.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.