Queen Camilla marked her 79th birthday with a new portrait on Friday, July 17, with the Royal Family sharing the image on social media along with a special announcement about her birthday gift to Britain’s children. The Queen will be giving every Year 6 and P6 child (10-11 years old) in the United Kingdom a copy of the book Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell this Christmas in conjunction with the National Literacy Trust, of which she serves as patron. But along with announcing her holiday gift, Camilla’s birthday post also solves a jewelry mystery.

The Queen has been wearing a diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch for the past two decades, but until now, its provenance was unknown. It was assumed by some royal watchers to have been a 2005 wedding gift from King Charles, and she’s worn it to everything from the Commonwealth Day service in 2006 to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2016.

More recently, Camilla wore the dazzling brooch during the Japanese state visit in 2024 and to a garden party at Hillsborough Castle this spring. But when the Royal Family released Friday’s birthday photo of The Queen, taken by Chris Jackson, Buckingham Palace confirmed the brooch she’s wearing in the picture was given to Queen Elizabeth at the Birmingham Spring Fair in February 1977.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Queen Camilla's birthday A photo posted by on

Queen Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth's butterfly brooch on Commonwealth Day 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A closeup of Queen Camilla's brooch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla's birthday portrait was taken the same day she attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth was never pictured wearing the brooch in public, which is understandable given the sheer volume of gifts she was given in her lifetime. But gifting the beautiful diamond design to Camilla so early on in their marriage indicates the late Queen’s feelings about her son’s wife. Butterflies are signs of renewal, transformation and hope, an especially fitting gift for a second wedding.

Body language expert Darren Stanton says that Queen Camilla’s “deep respect for royal protocol” helped cement her relationship with the late Queen.

“Her consistent deference and quiet loyalty ultimately earned the late Queen’s admiration—something that not only validated Camilla’s place, but also strengthened Charles’s’ own standing as future King,” Stanton says, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino . “The warm, relaxed relationship between the two women helped solidify the stability Charles enjoys today.”

Wearing her late mother-in-law's butterfly brooch for her birthday portrait is a touching way for Camilla to keep Queen Elizabeth's spirit alive, and especially fitting when announcing a gift that will impact the lives of children across the United Kingdom.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Similar