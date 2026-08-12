Steal Carole Middleton’s Winning Wimbledon Style in the Me+Em Summer Sale

Like her eldest daughter Princess Kate, Carole Middleton can't resist a good midi dress, and one brand they both lean on is Me+Em. Both the Princess of Wales and her mother have worn the sustainably-focused British label time and time again, and now you can copy Carole’s summery Wimbledon style for less in the Me+Em sale.

Middleton turned to an easy v-neck dress for this year’s tennis championships, stepping out with youngest daughter Pippa in a white Me+Em dress that’s now 30 percent off. The cotton poplin style features a fit and flare silhouette and stretches with the help of shirred panels under the arms—perfect for those late summer outings when you want to be cool and comfortable.

Carole paired her dress with a blue blazer and white slingbacks for her Wimbledon appearance with Pippa, but the design could also be dressed up with black heels and dramatic earrings.

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Carole and Pippa Middleton are pictured at the Wimbledon championships on July 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her second day at Wimbledon, Carole chose another Me+Em dress, wearing a cream-colored midi with a floral print. Although this style isn’t included in the sale, it's still in stock in most sizes—and a shorter version with a swingy silhouette is marked down by 30 percent.

Carole wore another Me+Em dress for her second Wimbledon appearance this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Me+Em was recognized with a coveted royal warrant by Queen Camilla, with founder Clare Hornby telling Marie Claire that she was “very proud to be able to represent the creativity and craftsmanship of British fashion on a global stage.”

It's no wonder that Queen Camilla chose the retailer for a warrant, since everyone from the Princess of Wales to Duchess Sophie has embraced Me+Em as one of their go-to labels. Princess Anne's new daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling, even wore the brand for her engagement announcement photo with Peter Phillips last August.

Something tells me that when Princess Charlotte is old enough, she'll be jumping on the Me+Em train, too. Until then, shop some of my favorite sale styles inspired by the royals.

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TOPICS Carole Middleton