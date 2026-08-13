Cardi B's $40 Cardigans Nail Summer's Biggest Color-Combination Trend

Denim was the star of Cardi B's new Old Navy campaign, but the runway-ready color combinations featured deserve some applause, too. After wearing a tomato red top with the indigo jeans in the "Most Wanted Denim" ad, Cardi endorsed the cerulean blue and yellow color trends at the launch party in New York City.

Hours before Old Navy restocked the sold-out, very good Curvy Extra High-Waisted Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans she wore in the commercial, Cardi joined chief creative officer Zac Posen at Manhattan's Ripple Room to celebrate. All eyes were on the campaign star, dressed in colorful knitwear, denim capri pants, and the celebrity-beloved Chanel 25 Bag (in another bold, grass green hue).

Cardi B attended Old Navy's campaign launch party in the blue-and-yellow color combination trend. (Image credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com)

Cardi took style cues from her on-screen self by wearing not one, but two cardigans. The first sweater was a "Bodak Yellow"-approved shade of lemon. Seemingly inspired by the primary color-blocking trend that appeared on the spring 2026 runways, Cardi B didn't stop at one eye-squintingly bright hue. She topped the yellow knit with a cobalt blue one.

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Celine, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, McQueen, Nina Ricci, and Loewe splattered blue-and-yellow looks all over the season's runways. Designers played with contrasting pops of blueberry and butter, highlighter yellow and cobalt, and even aquamarine and mustard. But be warned: With such a vast shade range, it's easy to overcomplicate primary colors. Take it from Cardi B: The contrasting combination looks best with everyday basics.

A model wore the blue-and-yellow color combination on the Celine Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The blinding colors returned on Dries Van Noten's catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, Nina Ricci gave the shades a bohemian makeover. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cardi B's launch party picks are perfect for minimalists looking to test brighter color palettes. If her cardigans are anything like her Old Navy jeans, though, they won't stick around for long. When the $40 knitwear inevitably sells out, prepare yourself for sweater weather by shopping the Cardi-coded styles below.

Shop the Blue-and-Yellow Color Combination Inspired by Cardi B

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TOPICS Cardi B