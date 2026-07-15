Queen Camilla Bluntly Shares One Activity She "Hates" Above All Others: "No, I Can't Do That"

Queen Camilla has been a champion of literacy-related causes for years, but when she visited London's legendary Heywood Hill bookshop to celebrate its 90th anniversary, The Queen admitted there’s one type of reading she just “can’t do.”

While paying a visit to the famed independent bookstore, which was granted royal warrants by both Queen Elizabeth and Queen Camilla, Her Majesty was asked about her reading preferences. Camilla, who launched her own online book club and associated charity, The Queen's Reading Room, shared she reads about 80 percent fiction, except for one particular genre.

“I hate sci-fi,” she shared with a laugh. “That, I'm afraid, is not my favorite.” Queen Camilla diplomatically added, “I'm sure a lot of people love it.”

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Store manager Harriet Bibby reacts to Camilla's reading preferences during a one-on-one consultation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla helps package a book at Heywood Hill. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to science fiction books, The Queen's opinion seemingly can't be changed. “No, I can't do that, you have to have some things you love and some things you really don't love, and that really is one I don't love,” she shared.

Heywood Hill specializes in setting up personalized reading sessions where customers are matched with a year-long subscription that fits their tastes. Camilla took part in one with the store's manger, during which she revealed her anti-science fiction stance.

As for what she does enjoy reading, Queen Camilla said her “absolute favorite” series is the Cazalet Chronicles by Elizabeth Jane Howard, and she also told manager Harriet Bibby that she's a huge fan of The Count of Monte Cristo. The Queen has previously shared her love of the late Jilly Cooper's steamy novels, including Rivals, which inspired the hit TV series.

The Heywood Hill bookshop has a touching family tie for Queen Camilla, whose late father, Bruce Shand, was a frequent customer. “I'm sure I did come here when I was much, much smaller,” she told the shop’s chief executive, Nicky Dunne.

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Shop Camilla's Favorite Books

Penguin Classics The Count of Monte Cristo $14.91 at Bookshop.org