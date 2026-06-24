Queen Camilla Was Captured Fumbling With One Item Queen Elizabeth Never Carried in Relatable Royal Ascot Moment
It's not a day at the races without The Queen.
Like her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla has always been a horse girl. Royal Ascot is a highlight on Camilla's calendar every June, and she joins The King and other members of the Royal Family on each day of the races. This year, The Queen looked elegant in shades of cream and blue—along with a parade of designer bags—but on June 20, she was snapped in one moment that any racegoer can relate to.
Dressed in a bold royal blue dress by Fiona Clare and a matching Philip Treacy hat, Queen Camilla fumbles with her Lady Dior bag, a pair of gloves and a £20 bill in a photo captured on the balcony of the Royal Box. It felt refreshingly down-to-earth to know that even The Queen carries some betting money to the racecourse, and the folded bank note displayed a photo of Queen Elizabeth instead of the updated King Charles bills.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold previously told Marie Claire (via Spin Genie) that members of the Royal Family are indeed "allowed to bet on horses," and Queen Elizabeth "was famously known for betting" at the races.
Harrold shared "there's a clip of her winning a whole entire £20, which she was really excited about," adding that the royals "don't bet silly; they just bet what anyone else would put on...They like putting something on; it would be wrong not to."
But even if the late Queen did bet at Ascot, she wasn't known to carry cash in her purse—with one exception. Per the Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth always brought one "precisely folded" five-pound bill to put in the donation plate at church on Sundays.
As for Queen Camilla, Harrold says she's the one to go to for betting advice. "If you're going to be taking advice on which horses, I would look at Camilla for a good tip," he shared.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.