Erling Haaland Delivers the World Cup x Royals Crossover I Didn’t Know I Needed
The Norwegian royals even took part in a Viking row.
Like the rest of the United States, I’m a very dedicated three-week-long fan of Erling Haaland (even if I’m rooting for England to bring it home). After Norway lost to England over the weekend, it seemed like I’d have to go to a Manchester City match to get my Haaland fix, but on Monday, July 13, the Norwegian royal family gave the world an extra dose of Viking fun when they welcomed the country’s World Cup team to Oslo’s royal palace.
More than 90,000 fans gathered outside the palace to greet the team, who had never made the quarterfinals of the World Cup until this summer. Inside, Haaland and his fellow players enjoyed a private drinks reception with King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.
It wasn’t the brother/sister duo’s first time meeting Norway’s World Cup team—Ingrid Alexandra shared a locker room hug with a shirtless Haaland after the team’s July 5 win against Brazil. Their father, Crown Prince Haakon, also met with the players and gave an inspirational speech after their loss to England on July 11.
"When you get home, the King would like to invite you to the palace," Crown Prince Haakon said, adding, "But as I told you, you have every right to feel disappointed. Even so, the rest of us are immensely grateful, incredibly proud of you, and believe you've given this country something truly invaluable."
Haakon's wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, did not join the rest of her family as she's on medical leave recovering from a lung transplant.
While the atmosphere inside the palace was decidedly royal, Crown Prince Haakon and his children let their hair down and joined in the celebrations with the fans outside. The future king even beat a drum during the team's famous Viking row as Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus rowed along.
See you at the 2028 Euros, Norway?
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.