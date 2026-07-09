Queen Camilla and Harriet Sperling Show They're Wimbledon's Biggest "Fans" During Heat Wave

The U.K. is facing another heat wave this week, and when you're taking in the tennis action at Wimbledon on a 90-degree day, there's only one accessory that's absolutely essential. Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet Sperling, made their first Wimbledon appearance as a married couple on Wednesday, July 8, with Harriet fanning herself with an old-school paper fan. But Queen Camilla took the cooling action up a notch as she was pictured using a battery-operated plastic fan— and it turns out her purse-sized device was a bargain buy from Amazon.

Wearing a long-sleeved turquoise Anna Valentine dress and a sentimental pair of turquoise drop earrings, Queen Camilla looked fresh and summery—if not slightly overheated—as she enjoyed a day of tennis in the royal box. Although she was pictured using her paper fan at one point, it didn't seem to be doing the trick, and she clutched her white fan throughout the afternoon as the temperatures soared.

Queen Camilla doubled up on fans while attending the Wimbledon on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling went with a classic paper fan as she enjoyed a day out with husband Peter Phillips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's fan, designed by Tecknet, retails for under $20 on Amazon U.K. and features multiple speeds, and it seems like she might have been using the highest one based on a hilarious meme shared on Instagram by the Archbishop of Banterbury.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

As for her other accessories, Camilla wore the turquoise drop earrings that King Charles gifted her ahead of their 2005 wedding, with jewelry expert Oliver Hobart, founder of 925E, commenting that the jewels "a beautiful example of late Victorian and Edwardian craftsmanship."

Camilla's fan cost just £14 on Amazon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter and Harriet pose at Wimbledon on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Turquoise also carries a rich symbolism," Hobart adds. "Historically, it has been associated with protection, prosperity and enduring love, making it an especially meaningful choice for a gift between the then Prince Charles and Camilla before their marriage in 2005."

Sperling also wore some dazzling jewels to Wimbledon, choosing a pair of green amethyst drops by royal favorite jeweler Kiki McDonough that coordinated with her lime green Emilia Wickstead dress.

Camilla's handheld fan isn't available to ship to U.S. addresses, but fortunately, there are plenty of similar options for those of us about to face our next heatwave here in the States.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Similar