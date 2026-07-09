Queen Camilla and Harriet Sperling Show They're Wimbledon's Biggest "Fans" During Heat Wave

Even The Queen isn't above a bargain Amazon find.

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Queen Camilla and Harriet Sperling using fans at Wimbledon
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The U.K. is facing another heat wave this week, and when you're taking in the tennis action at Wimbledon on a 90-degree day, there's only one accessory that's absolutely essential. Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet Sperling, made their first Wimbledon appearance as a married couple on Wednesday, July 8, with Harriet fanning herself with an old-school paper fan. But Queen Camilla took the cooling action up a notch as she was pictured using a battery-operated plastic fan— and it turns out her purse-sized device was a bargain buy from Amazon.

Wearing a long-sleeved turquoise Anna Valentine dress and a sentimental pair of turquoise drop earrings, Queen Camilla looked fresh and summery—if not slightly overheated—as she enjoyed a day of tennis in the royal box. Although she was pictured using her paper fan at one point, it didn't seem to be doing the trick, and she clutched her white fan throughout the afternoon as the temperatures soared.

Queen Camilla wearing a blue dress holding two fans at Wimbledon

Queen Camilla doubled up on fans while attending the Wimbledon on July 8.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling&#039;s hair blowing in the breeze sitting next to Peter Phillips at Wimbledon

Harriet Sperling went with a classic paper fan as she enjoyed a day out with husband Peter Phillips.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's fan, designed by Tecknet, retails for under $20 on Amazon U.K. and features multiple speeds, and it seems like she might have been using the highest one based on a hilarious meme shared on Instagram by the Archbishop of Banterbury.

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As for her other accessories, Camilla wore the turquoise drop earrings that King Charles gifted her ahead of their 2005 wedding, with jewelry expert Oliver Hobart, founder of 925E, commenting that the jewels "a beautiful example of late Victorian and Edwardian craftsmanship."

Queen Camilla wearing a blue dress and holding a fan

Camilla's fan cost just £14 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips posing at Wimbledon 2026

Peter and Harriet pose at Wimbledon on July 8.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Turquoise also carries a rich symbolism," Hobart adds. "Historically, it has been associated with protection, prosperity and enduring love, making it an especially meaningful choice for a gift between the then Prince Charles and Camilla before their marriage in 2005."

Sperling also wore some dazzling jewels to Wimbledon, choosing a pair of green amethyst drops by royal favorite jeweler Kiki McDonough that coordinated with her lime green Emilia Wickstead dress.

Camilla's handheld fan isn't available to ship to U.S. addresses, but fortunately, there are plenty of similar options for those of us about to face our next heatwave here in the States.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.