Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte’s Flutter-Sleeve Dresses Are Summer’s Prettiest Wedding Guest Look

Princess Charlotte followed in her mother’s style footsteps at the Wimbledon men’s finals on July 12, wearing a bespoke bright blue dress by one of Princess Kate’s favorite designers, Jenny Packham. But the 11-year-old also matched with mom in terms of one detail of her dress, with both Charlotte and Kate wearing romantic flutter-sleeve styles to the event.

The Princess of Wales went for green on the last day of Wimbledon, debuting a custom Emilia Wickstead dress with dramatic cape detail extending over one shoulder and a delicate flutter sleeve. It’s a style she’s numerous times over the years, including the bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress with flutter sleeves she wore to Wimbledon in 2018.

While Charlotte went for a similar sleeve, hers featured more of a butterfly style with a layered, puffier second row of ruffles on top, adding a sweet tween twist to the trend.

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The Princess of Wales wears a custom Emilia Wickstead dress to the Wimbledon men's finals on July 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate both wore a floaty sleeve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte wore a custom Jenny Packham dress to the men's finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ve long been a proponent of a flutter sleeve, especially when it comes to wedding guest dresses when you want something a bit more interesting than a traditional cap or short-sleeved style. Plus, if you don’t want to bare your shoulders, a loose, floaty sleeve provides coverage and a fun element to your dress without feeling too hot or restrictive.

Below, find seven dresses that embrace Charlotte and Kate's style for all of your summer celebrations.

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