Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte’s Flutter-Sleeve Dresses Are Summer’s Prettiest Wedding Guest Look
Shop styles inspired by the mother/daughter duo.
Princess Charlotte followed in her mother’s style footsteps at the Wimbledon men’s finals on July 12, wearing a bespoke bright blue dress by one of Princess Kate’s favorite designers, Jenny Packham. But the 11-year-old also matched with mom in terms of one detail of her dress, with both Charlotte and Kate wearing romantic flutter-sleeve styles to the event.
The Princess of Wales went for green on the last day of Wimbledon, debuting a custom Emilia Wickstead dress with dramatic cape detail extending over one shoulder and a delicate flutter sleeve. It’s a style she’s numerous times over the years, including the bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress with flutter sleeves she wore to Wimbledon in 2018.
While Charlotte went for a similar sleeve, hers featured more of a butterfly style with a layered, puffier second row of ruffles on top, adding a sweet tween twist to the trend.
I’ve long been a proponent of a flutter sleeve, especially when it comes to wedding guest dresses when you want something a bit more interesting than a traditional cap or short-sleeved style. Plus, if you don’t want to bare your shoulders, a loose, floaty sleeve provides coverage and a fun element to your dress without feeling too hot or restrictive.
Below, find seven dresses that embrace Charlotte and Kate's style for all of your summer celebrations.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.