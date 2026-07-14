Tyla's Bomber Jacket Highlights Runway's Obsession With the Freaky Greens Color Trend
It's blinding on and off the runway.
For Spring 2026's fashion shows, labels like Tom Ford and Saint Laurent created a forest of freaky greens. Dirty moss, froggy olive, slime shamrock, and chartreuse all colored the runways green. Months later, these at-first-glance-ugly shades are being embraced by fashion girls with an affinity for unconventional color trends. On July 14, Tyla confirmed this. The "Water" singer wore a baggy bomber jacket in a blindingly bright highlighter hue in Berlin, adding acid green to summer's already out-there color palette.
For the look, her stylist, Ron Hartleben, turned a zip-up New York Yankees jacket into a micro-mini dress. Always on board for a "less is more" look, she limited her accessories to a single elongated feather earring and studded sky-high sandals. That way, all eyes went to Tyla's rave-ready windbreaker (and matching pedicure)—and its runway-approved hue.
If the runways have any say, this is just the beginning for sickly green hues. For the spring collections, Saint Laurent doused its voluminous, Beyoncé-beloved ballgowns in earthy pistachio. Valentino, Issey Miyake, and Alaïa reimagined yellow-greens as an everyday neutral. Then, Dries Van Noten made a case for the neon domination by giving it the polka-dot trend treatment.
Plot twist: This polarizing color trend has major red carpet potential. For proof, see trendsetters Tessa Thompson and Alexa Chung, who wore a version of moss to the 2026 Golden Globes and the Met Gala, respectively. Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan put it best when she compared the color to one found "naturally across tree bark and soil."
Now, the celebrity street style scene is as committed to Kermit the Frog-adjacent greens. As recently as June 20, the Tyla-approved pigment earned Rosalía's endorsement. To presumably tone down its vibrancy, the "Berghain" singer wore the silky button-down with pinstripe pants and pointy pumps.
Take it from Tyla: Now's the time to get your freaky green on. Whether military, pea, or pond green is to your liking, the key is to let the color trend do all the talking. For starters, try styling it with your tried-and-true basics—or stilettos if you are as bold as Tyla. Then, see where the summer of greens takes you.
Shop the Freaky Green Color Trend Inspired by Tyla
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.