For Spring 2026's fashion shows, labels like Tom Ford and Saint Laurent created a forest of freaky greens. Dirty moss, froggy olive, slime shamrock, and chartreuse all colored the runways green. Months later, these at-first-glance-ugly shades are being embraced by fashion girls with an affinity for unconventional color trends. On July 14, Tyla confirmed this. The "Water" singer wore a baggy bomber jacket in a blindingly bright highlighter hue in Berlin, adding acid green to summer's already out-there color palette.

For the look, her stylist, Ron Hartleben, turned a zip-up New York Yankees jacket into a micro-mini dress. Always on board for a "less is more" look, she limited her accessories to a single elongated feather earring and studded sky-high sandals. That way, all eyes went to Tyla's rave-ready windbreaker (and matching pedicure)—and its runway-approved hue.

Tyla's take on the freaky green color trend made her stand out in Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the runways have any say, this is just the beginning for sickly green hues. For the spring collections, Saint Laurent doused its voluminous, Beyoncé-beloved ballgowns in earthy pistachio. Valentino, Issey Miyake, and Alaïa reimagined yellow-greens as an everyday neutral. Then, Dries Van Noten made a case for the neon domination by giving it the polka-dot trend treatment.

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A model wore a green ballgown on the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Zimmermann's Spring 2026 gown featured an almost identical shade. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Dries Van Noten embraced neon greens, just like Tyla. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Valentino's lace top-and-trousers combination made unconventional greens more approachable. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Plot twist: This polarizing color trend has major red carpet potential. For proof, see trendsetters Tessa Thompson and Alexa Chung, who wore a version of moss to the 2026 Golden Globes and the Met Gala, respectively. Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan put it best when she compared the color to one found "naturally across tree bark and soil."

Now, the celebrity street style scene is as committed to Kermit the Frog-adjacent greens. As recently as June 20, the Tyla-approved pigment earned Rosalía's endorsement. To presumably tone down its vibrancy, the "Berghain" singer wore the silky button-down with pinstripe pants and pointy pumps.

Late last month, Rosalía wore the same freaky shade of green in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take it from Tyla: Now's the time to get your freaky green on. Whether military, pea, or pond green is to your liking, the key is to let the color trend do all the talking. For starters, try styling it with your tried-and-true basics—or stilettos if you are as bold as Tyla. Then, see where the summer of greens takes you.

Shop the Freaky Green Color Trend Inspired by Tyla

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TOPICS Tyla