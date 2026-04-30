Queen Camilla Honors Three of Princess Kate's Favorite Fashion Brands With "Ultimate Mark of Trust"
Anya Hindmarch, Me+Em and Kiki McDonough have received royal warrants this week.
A royal warrant is the most coveted stamp of approval a brand could hope for, and Queen Camilla just honored three British labels that are particularly loved by Princess Kate. The Queen has awarded royal warrants to jeweler Kiki McDonough, fashion label Me+Em and handbag designer Anya Hindmarch this week—companies that were widely considered in the running when it comes time for the Princess of Wales to issue her own royal warrants.
Kiki McDonough has been a royal favorite since the 1980s when Princess Diana first wore the British jeweler’s pieces, and over her royal career, Princess Kate has worn dozens of McDonough’s colorful gemstone earrings and necklaces. While Queen Camilla isn’t as zealous of a Kiki collector as her stepdaughter-in-law, she’s frequently worn a blue topaz and diamond pendant from the brand.
In a statement shared with Marie Claire, McDonough said, “Receiving a Royal Warrant is the greatest honour of my career—something I could scarcely have dreamed of when I sat down with a pencil and paper contemplating my first design over 40 years ago.”Article continues below
McDonough continues that receiving a warrant “is the ultimate mark of trust and excellence, built over time, and that makes it all the more meaningful.”
Another brand Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales loves to wear is Me+Em, with both royal women wearing numerous dresses from the London-based luxury womenswear label. The Queen is particular fond of Me+Em's zip-front midi dresses, recently wearing a polka-dot design to meet none other than Paddington Bear.
The brand focuses on flattering and functional pieces for the modern woman, and Queen Camilla and Kate are joined by scores of other royal women who wear Me+Em to carry out their duties, including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark.
As for Anya Hindmarch, the accessories brand has been a firm favorite of Princess Kate's over the years, and Queen Camilla was spotted carrying a straw clutch by the luxury label last summer.
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“The appointment is a true privilege and affirms our deep respect for the Royal Household and their continued work in support of British brands and sustainability,” Hindmarch said in a statement shared with WWD.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.