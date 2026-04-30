Queen Camilla Honors Three of Princess Kate's Favorite Fashion Brands With "Ultimate Mark of Trust"

A royal warrant is the most coveted stamp of approval a brand could hope for, and Queen Camilla just honored three British labels that are particularly loved by Princess Kate. The Queen has awarded royal warrants to jeweler Kiki McDonough , fashion label Me+Em and handbag designer Anya Hindmarch this week—companies that were widely considered in the running when it comes time for the Princess of Wales to issue her own royal warrants.

Kiki McDonough has been a royal favorite since the 1980s when Princess Diana first wore the British jeweler’s pieces, and over her royal career, Princess Kate has worn dozens of McDonough’s colorful gemstone earrings and necklaces. While Queen Camilla isn’t as zealous of a Kiki collector as her stepdaughter-in-law, she’s frequently worn a blue topaz and diamond pendant from the brand.

In a statement shared with Marie Claire, McDonough said, “Receiving a Royal Warrant is the greatest honour of my career—something I could scarcely have dreamed of when I sat down with a pencil and paper contemplating my first design over 40 years ago.”

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Queen Camilla wears a Kiki McDonough pendant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate carries an Anya Hindmarch tote at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McDonough continues that receiving a warrant “is the ultimate mark of trust and excellence, built over time, and that makes it all the more meaningful.”

Another brand Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales loves to wear is Me+Em, with both royal women wearing numerous dresses from the London-based luxury womenswear label. The Queen is particular fond of Me+Em's zip-front midi dresses, recently wearing a polka-dot design to meet none other than Paddington Bear.

The brand focuses on flattering and functional pieces for the modern woman, and Queen Camilla and Kate are joined by scores of other royal women who wear Me+Em to carry out their duties, including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Queen Camilla wears a Me+Em dress at a Windsor Castle reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen carries an Anya Hindmarch clutch while meeting the race horse Stradivarius. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Anya Hindmarch, the accessories brand has been a firm favorite of Princess Kate's over the years, and Queen Camilla was spotted carrying a straw clutch by the luxury label last summer.

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“The appointment is a true privilege and affirms our deep respect for the Royal Household and their continued work in support of British brands and sustainability,” Hindmarch said in a statement shared with WWD.