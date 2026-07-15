Raise your hand if black outfits take up at least 90 percent of your summer closet. You're not alone: Dua Lipa's arm would be high in the sky, too. To revive her typically monochrome looks for the warm-weather season, the pop star recently sampled the runway-approved color combination of black and yellow.

Outside New York's Electric Lady Studios on July 14, Lipa gave the opposites-attract pairing a decidedly anti-bumblebee makeover. She exuded rock n' roll energy in Chloé's lace-trimmed slip dress and black belt, tall buckled Miu Miu boots, on-trend bug-eye sunglasses from Gucci, and a paisley-print bandana.

Dua Lipa pulled off the black-and-yellow color combination in a surprisingly rock n' roll way. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her all-black look was contrasted with a banana yellow crescent tote from Schiaparelli. The sold-out Soufflé Bag is from the French brand's Spring 2025 collection and features a face-shaped gold surrealist cuff (a Schiaparelli classic) on its singular shoulder strap.

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The look borrowed from a past "Houdini" singer outfit formula: In May 2026, Dua Lipa paired a similarly bright Chanel Flap Bag with an all-black skirt set and knee-high boots.

A model carried Lipa's bag down the Schiaparelli Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lingerie-looking slips and statement sunglasses are always in the Grammy winner's regular rotation. But she's the latest fashion girl (following Charlize Theron, Olivia Rodrigo, and Anne Hathaway) to endorse the surprising summer boots trend.

Lipa's blinding lemon yellow bag wasn't fresh-from-the-runway, but her color combination certainly is. Everyone from Balenciaga and Prada to Loewe and Magda Butrym made a strong case for a black-and-yellow-led summer. Canary aprons topped black bralettes across Prada's catwalk; Loewe's turmeric turtlenecks brightened leather jackets; Magda Butrym's mustard-tinted headpieces topped a dark trench coat; and Celine toned down edgy leather pants with daffodil-doused knitwear (and trendy jazz shoes).

Black-and-yellow shone on Prada's spring runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It looked edgier in Loewe's fashion show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Magda Butrym's hats tapped into the yellow color trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Celine proved it's so easy to sample black-and-yellow looks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Once designers debuted their interpretations, fashion girls like Olivia Munn, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gigi Hadid made the unlikely combination more accessible than ever. But Dua Lipa is one of the first to trade butter yellow for one of its bolder color counterparts. If you're a fan of her butter-free black-and-yellow look, widen your colorless horizons by shopping the edit below.

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