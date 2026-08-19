Queen Camilla Shares One Fall Style Hero With Princess Kate During a Day at the Races

Summer weather might not be going anywhere in New York City, but Queen Camilla dressed for some fall-like temps in York, England, on August 19. The Queen braved the rain on the first day of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse on Wednesday, turning to one of Princess Kate’s favorite accessories for her equestrian day out.

Queen Camilla, who serves as patron of York Racecourse, stayed dry in a classic tan trench coat over her collared blue dress, carrying one of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved clear birdcage umbrellas by Fulton.

The Queen once again chose her sparkling diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch— a piece that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth—but it was Camilla's hat that stole the show during the racing festival. Her feather-trimmed, cornflower blue style was a custom creation by milliner Philip Treacy, and it brings to mind several of the hats the Princess of Wales has worn in recent years.

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Queen Camilla wears a Philip Treacy hat and carries a Fulton umbrella as she visits York Racecourse on August 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears a Philip Treacy hat on December 25, 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen congratulates winning jockey Colin Keane at the races. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one loves a good feather-trimmed hat like Princess Kate, and she's experimented with both wide-brimmed styles and smaller, more classic fedoras by brands like Philip Treacy and Hicks & Brown.

Queen Camilla's hat featured an intricate fabric band with lace detail and a dramatic plume similar to the green Philip Treacy design the Princess of Wales wore for a Christmas morning service in 2022. Although The Queen's band wasn't created from feathers like the brown Philip Treacy design Kate wore for Christmas 2021, it gives off a similar style.

Camilla finished off her outfit with her ever-present blue agate Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet, pearl drop earrings, nude heels and her go-to Lady Dior bag.

Although it might not be time to break out the "Balmoral Look" just yet, it's never too early to get some autumn hat inspiration with these picks below.