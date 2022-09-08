These Members of the Royal Family Were with the Queen When She Died

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to Hello , it has long been tradition for members of the British royal family to pass away at home, surrounded by loved ones. The Queen died today at Balmoral, one of her favorite places—she once called her summer retreat in Scotland “my dear paradise in the highlands.”

Her two eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, were already in Scotland today when the Queen’s health worsened. According to the outlet, “after the monarch was placed under medical supervision on Thursday morning, her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne rushed to her bedside.”

Her two younger children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, arrived shortly afterwards with grandson Prince William. Prince Harry is said to have arrived separately to Balmoral—though now a resident of the U.S., both Harry and wife Meghan Markle were already in the U.K. for previously planned charitable engagements. Meghan stayed behind in Windsor and cancelled her previously planned engagement at the WellChild Awards in London tonight. William’s wife Kate Middleton also stayed behind in Windsor, as she spent today overseeing her three children’s first day of school at Lambrook.

Her Majesty spent every August to October at her Aberdeenshire home, “frequently inviting members of her family to join her,” Hello! reports. Balmoral has been in the British royal family since 1852 and is set in the Scottish countryside.

We last saw photos of the Queen earlier this week as she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral—a first. Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Preparations are now in place for Her Majesty’s funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, likely sometime within the next 10 days.