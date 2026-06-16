Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things—her historical reign, her boldly-hued wardrobe, the corgis—but one of her deepest passions was horses. The late Queen attended horse races and horse shows throughout the year, rain or shine, sometimes even in sickness and health. She was a passionate horsewoman, and it felt that equestrian events like Royal Ascot couldn’t possibly exist without her.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Ascot was practically synonymous with the late Queen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth's fashion shined at Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Ascot does carry on, with all the pomp and ceremony that Queen Elizabeth loved, alongside some horse-betting. A highlight of the five day racing events is actually not to do with horses at all, but rather the fashions. Queen Elizabeth II knew better than anyone that fashion plays center-stage at the annual horse races: bold dresses, big hats, and tails and top hats for men. I recently heard someone describe Ascot as stepping back in time, and Queen Elizabeth would fit in in any decade.

Queen Elizabeth’s go-to designer, Stewart Parvin, knew how to lean into the late Queen’s tastes. While no one ever knew what The Queen might wear to the races—bookies would often hold a bet on what color hat she might wear to the day’s events—Parvin always hoped it would be one of his designs. Speaking to The Telegraph, although he never knew what color the hat might be, he said, “there might have been two or three that she could have worn. You always had your fingers crossed that she might wear something, but it was a surprise.”

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Queen Elizabeth attending Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Ascot is a social event for friends and family to mingle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside a horse racing event and a fashion show, Royal Ascot has always been a very social event, with friends and acquaintances meeting together at the Royal Enclosure. “When it was Royal Ascot, the Queen knew I always went on a Thursday with my family,” Parvin said. “If the weather was nice, she would wear something new of mine,” the designer said, sharing the late Queen’s thoughtful gesture. “If the weather wasn’t good, she wouldn’t ruin a new dress.” Beneath the hats and diamonds, she was a practical girl after all.

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