Royal Designer Reveals The Fashion “Surprise” Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Iconic Ascot Wardrobe
“If the weather wasn’t good, she wouldn’t ruin a new dress.”
Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things—her historical reign, her boldly-hued wardrobe, the corgis—but one of her deepest passions was horses. The late Queen attended horse races and horse shows throughout the year, rain or shine, sometimes even in sickness and health. She was a passionate horsewoman, and it felt that equestrian events like Royal Ascot couldn’t possibly exist without her.
Royal Ascot does carry on, with all the pomp and ceremony that Queen Elizabeth loved, alongside some horse-betting. A highlight of the five day racing events is actually not to do with horses at all, but rather the fashions. Queen Elizabeth II knew better than anyone that fashion plays center-stage at the annual horse races: bold dresses, big hats, and tails and top hats for men. I recently heard someone describe Ascot as stepping back in time, and Queen Elizabeth would fit in in any decade.
Queen Elizabeth’s go-to designer, Stewart Parvin, knew how to lean into the late Queen’s tastes. While no one ever knew what The Queen might wear to the races—bookies would often hold a bet on what color hat she might wear to the day’s events—Parvin always hoped it would be one of his designs. Speaking to The Telegraph, although he never knew what color the hat might be, he said, “there might have been two or three that she could have worn. You always had your fingers crossed that she might wear something, but it was a surprise.”
Alongside a horse racing event and a fashion show, Royal Ascot has always been a very social event, with friends and acquaintances meeting together at the Royal Enclosure. “When it was Royal Ascot, the Queen knew I always went on a Thursday with my family,” Parvin said. “If the weather was nice, she would wear something new of mine,” the designer said, sharing the late Queen’s thoughtful gesture. “If the weather wasn’t good, she wouldn’t ruin a new dress.” Beneath the hats and diamonds, she was a practical girl after all.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.